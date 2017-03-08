7 Amazing Beauty Products That Give Back to Women

Uh, in case you missed it, more than 3.3 million people were said to have marched this last weekend in over 500 US cities in honor of the Women’s Marches. And, mind you, that’s not even including the number of people who marched internationally, like in Mexico, London, Sydney, Kenya, New Zealand, and dozens and dozens of other countries, all in support of female empowerment, equality, and strength.
But in case you didn’t get the chance to march, or if you did march and are now looking for more ways to help in the on-going fight for gender equality, then start with your beauty routine. Well, actually, first start by calling your senators and your representatives every week and voicing your concerns, then by attending your local events and town halls every single month, and then by voting in every single election, and THEN, then by switching up your beauty routine.
And to get you started on the beauty part, we rounded up seven amazing beauty brands and products that give back to women in the coolest of ways, like donating part of their proceeds to Planned Parenthood, or by empowering girls to enter the computer-science field. Each of these brands is giving back and boosting women in some awesome way, so read on to start helping today—trust us when we say every little bit counts.
Earth Tu Face Coconut Body Butter
Not only is the packaging on all Earth Tu Face products incredibly awesome and Instagram-worthy, but the brand’s recent philanthropic partnership is just as laudable, too. In honor of the 45th president’s term, Earth Tu Face is donating five-percent of all online sales of its coconut body butter to Planned Parenthood—and keeping the funding going for the next four years.
Earth Tu Face Coconut Body Butter, $42; at Earth Tu Face
Honest Beauty Concealer Duo
Natural, cruelty-free beauty products that also give young girls a head start in life? Yes, please. Proceeds from each Honest Company purchase helps fund educational programs for young girls through Code.org and Girls Who Code, a program that equips girls with computer science education and resources to help close the gender gap.
Honest Beauty Concealer Duo, $20; at Honest Beauty
Yllo Turmeric Scrub
Just add water to this turmeric, chickpea flour, and coconut oil-based face scrub to form a thick paste that brightens skin and reduces irritation with consistent use. And if glowing skin wasn’t enough for you, the brand also donates 10-percent of its total sales to charities supported by Girls Not Brides, an organization that works to prevent child marriages around the world (which currently affects one in three girls in developing countries).
Yllo Turmeric Scrub, $24.95; at Yllo Scrub
Make Beauty Skin Illuminator
Not only does Make Beauty donate 10-percent of its sales to the We See Beauty Foundation, an all-women-led business that provides resources and funding to under-deserved female entrepreneurs, but its products are also insanely excellent, like the Make Skin Illuminator—a creamy, click-brush highlighter that leaves a subtle, glow-y sheen wherever you dab it on.
Make Beauty Skin Illuminator, $34; at Make Beauty
Thrive Causemetics Focus Eyeshadow Palette
Founded by a former makeup artist who lost her best friend to cancer, Thrive Causemetics donates a beauty product to a woman undergoing cancer treatment for every product you purchase from the brand. And this eyeshadow palette combines four super-pigmented shadows and a whole lot of feel-good vibes to warrant an immediate purchase.
Thrive Causemetics Focus Eyeshadow Palettes, $36; at Thrive Causemetics
A Complete Youth Moisturizing Cream
Come for the insanely hydrating and fine-line plumping face cream, and stay for the fact that A Complete donates six-percent of its proceeds to the Angelica Fuentes Foundation, a private institution that finances and advocates for gender equality and female representation in the labor force.
A Complete Youth Moisturizing Cream, $48; at A Complete
Senteurs d’Orient Orange Blossom Hammam Soap
Just like all of the brand’s bath products, this eucalyptus- and orange-oil infused soap is handmade in Lebanon in honor of the bathing rituals in the East. And if a super moisturizing soap doesn’t excite you, maybe the fact that Senteurs d’Orient is comprised of 90-percent female employees, is a member of the United Nations Development Program of Women’s Education, and—AND—donates 10-percent of all of its proceeds to Lebanese women.
Senteurs d’Orient Orange Blossom Hammam Soaps, $36; at Senteurs d’Orient
