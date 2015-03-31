How to Pronounce Your Favorite Beauty Brand Names

Scroll To See More Images

Asking the expert at the beauty counter where you can find your favorite moisturizer can be a weird, embarrassing, and difficult cocktail of a situation when you don’t know how to pronounce the brand who produces it. It gets way worse when you hear a brand name pronounced in several different ways. Who is saying it correctly after all?

There are quite a few brand names that don’t just roll off the tongue, too. Whether it’s a silent syllable or an accent mark that’s got you confused, we’ve all been there. Spelling it out or describing their whereabouts in Sephora are only temporary fixes, too. When you’ve discovered the end-all, be-all of lipstick, you want to actually be able to sing it’s brand name loud and proud—or at least with a bit of authority, are we right? End the stammering, stuttering, muttering of product makers once and for all by glancing through this phonetically-broken-down guide of beauty brands that you might have mispronounced or had some trouble vocalizing in the past.

Batiste

Considering this brand is a producer of a hair care essential in today’s day and age, it’ll be a good thing to know how to pronounce it correctly. Batiste is the maker of dry shampoos that are rather affordable and come in a range of needs, from sprays that help strengthen to bottles made for specific hair colors. Decked on in super colorful prints and patterns, no other dry shampoo comes in packaging as fun as Batiste’s either. A regular large-sized bottle will cost you about $8, depending on where you pick it up from. It’s available at drugstores and retailers like Target and Walmart, so it’s accessibility is a real deal.

boscia

Between masks (sheet, gel, and cream-based consistencies), facial scrubs, and cleansers, this completely preservative-free brand will ring a bell if you’re a skin care guru. The brand was an early adopter of the charcoal movement, showing off the beneficial ingredient in an entire collection devoted to pores and composed of things like pore strips, blotting cloths, and more. It can be purchased off of the boscia E-commerce site or in-stores and online at Sephora.

Caudalie

The French brand Caudalie produces some of the most luxe skin care finds around, often centered around active, antioxidant-rich ingredients that can be found in grape seeds and grape vines. The company came to be on the founder Mathilde Thomas’ family’s vineyards, after all. Now that facial oils are in the spotlight, you probably have seen the brand’s take on the product, which has included formulations made specifically for nighttime application, detoxing, and more. Anti-aging is at their forefront too, as they produce a variety of creams, moisturizers, and masks that fit in this category.

Chantecaille

Here’s the thing about Chantecaille products—they may be a tad on the pricey side, but they smell AMAZING. If you’ve picked up and tried on their latest rose face oil, you’ll literally smell like you’re wearing a gown of blooms. In addition to anti-aging products, creams, and skin care products in general, the brand produces a line of makeup that includes mascara, pigmented color cosmetic products, lipsticks, and brushes. They’re also a philanthropic brand and have created products that, when sold, give a portion of the proceeds to various environmental and engaged animal charities. You can pick up Chantecaille through their site or at retailers like Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, and Saks.

Ciaté

Lovers of nail art will be familiar with this London-based brand. Ciaté made nail design user-friendly with kits that help customers achieve intricate and textured looks at home. The Caviar nail look, which features a manicure topped off with tiny beads, is probably the most famous. In addition to the kits, the brand also sells a range of nail lacquer for about $15 a bottle. You can find them at Sephora, online, and even at Nordstrom. Recently, Ciaté expanded its reach of color cosmetics by launching makeup products (the lip chalk is a standout!) as well.

Clé de Peau Beauté

Ever heard of Amanda Seyfried? She’s this particular luxury brand’s campaign star. Products from this brand can be found at beauty counters at Saks, Barney’s, Nordstrom, and Bergdorf Goodman. The brand produces a wide range of skin care products, from makeup removers ringing in at $50 to a retinol-infused night cream that can costs as much as $775, no lie. Makeup from the line was used and applied on models by Makeup Creative Director Lucia Pieroni backstage at the Fall/Winter 2015 Vera Wang show to give them their dewy, and flawless no-makeup look.

Davines

If packaging and cool bottles get you, you probably already have at least a few of Davines products in your possession. The brand consists of various lines, but perhaps most familiar is the Essential line which was totally and completely revamped with 25 brand new products that fit in families that are sorted and labeled based on a specific ingredient. Whether it’s conditioner, shampoo, or styling you’re looking for, Davines has a product that fits even the most specific of hair concerns, textures, and needs. The product names, mainly This Is A Sea Salt Spray, make picking out what you need REALLY easy, too.



Erno Laszlo

This brand has been around since, wait for it, 1927! The company, with a membership-only service location in New York City, produces skin care that runs the gamut from body cleansing bars with sea mud to brightening eye gel touched with antioxidants. Realizing that there is not just one skin type, Erno Laszlo produces a range that fits 5 different skin types from extremely dry to extremely oily. The thing you’ll probably come to know Erno Laszlo for most is the ingredient-speicfic bar soap, but you can find just about any type of serum or moisturizer in the line. If you’re on a strict drugstore budget, this might not be the line for you. Many products boast hefty price-tags, but if you’re ready to make an investment, you can pick it up at your local Sephora.

Illamasqua

Mesmerized by Alex Box’s insanely conceptual makeup skills? The talented artist is the creative director behind the UK brand Illamasqua which just in recent years made the trip over the ocean to the US. This makeup brand sells it all. Rich shadow palettes, high impact lip colors, editorial faux lashes, foundation, illuminators, primers, and a series of creamy, easy-to-apply eye pencils are just a few of the many things you can throw in your online shopping cart. While gloss might be considered a little early 2000s, we’ll happily incorporate the brand’s bubblegum pink lip gloss Divine, which applies with a sheer, pretty finish, any day. You can purchase the products online at NetAPorter.com and Illamasqua.com.

Kerastase

Currently, we’re obsessed with the brand’s flexible texture spray, Spray A Porter, but we could sing a few praises about the mousse, hair spray, and hair oil Elixir Ultime (Argan oil lovers, rejoice!), too. With shampoos, conditioners, styling products, and more, many of the products from this brand nourish your locks with the nutrients they need to be replenished with after over-styling and work to maintain the integrity of your hair. You can mostly find this collection line in salons, and if you’re into online shopping, drugstore.com.

Kevyn Aucoin

If we could buy one thing from this collection in bulk, it would be the super fine and precise eyebrow pencil. This cosmetics brand, self-named after the makeup artist Kevyn Aucoin, has it all – with color cosmetics being a specialty in the signature maroon and gold compacts. You’re not going to go to this brand to buy huge, mega-palettes, but shadow duos of complimentary colors that can be used on their own or blended to create a dynamic look. It was founded in 2001, but has quick to become a classic. It can be found at fine department stores and online.

Kiehl’s

Skin and body care is Kiehl’s specialty, but they’ve branched off to create products that nourish your hair, lips, and even a line specifically for men and surprisingly, your pets. The brand was launched and created 160 years ago in New York City and is now known for their products that call out active and essential ingredients, like avocado and calendula, for a variety of concerns. The Creme de Corps (a god-send if you’re dealing with super dry skin) and Ultra Facial Cream have become cult favorite moisturizers.

Korres

If you weren’t familiar with this Greek brand before, the launch of its ultra hydrating and super gentle Greek Yogurt-infused collection probably got made you an acquiescence. Korres produces skin care products from cream-to-foaming cleansers to firming facial masks that are infused with powerful ingredients such as honey and the vitamins found in floral, herb, and plant extracts. Sold online on the brand’s E-commerce site as well as at Sephora, it’s not a bad brand to get friendly with.

La Roche Posay

Looking for a decent SPF? This brand is where you’ll find it. La Roche Posay has become a frontrunner in sun protection for your face and body, producing serums, sunscreens, and after-sun care that hold high SPFs while being kind, gentle, and soothing to sensitive skin types. The sunscreen is light and totally blendable, easily allowing you to add it to your pre-makeup daily routine. The brand also sells products that work to make signs of aging and sun damage less visible, a la the Mela-D skin care line.

L’Occitane

If there was ever a product name you mispronounced, this would most likely be it. The French brand itself even made a funny video highlighting how people believe it to be said. These products are sold in common retailers like Sephora but are also housed in brand stand-alone stores. Besides the hard-to-pronounce name, you might be most familiar with L’Occitane for one of the brand’s smell-good moisturizers. That’s not to say the brand only sells hand creams though. With fragrance, bath care, anti-aging, and even hair under the brand’s umbrella, the brand’s website is a rabbit hole of beauty goodness. And if perfume attracts you, we highly recommend visiting a store and trying a few things on. You’ll leave smelling sweet, for sure.

Obagi

As a pharmaceutical brand, this can’t be purchased in stores or online, but can be found at a doctor’s or dermatologist’s office who sells it. The brand features skin care products, as you may have assumed, for those suffering with acne or looking to improve signs of aging.

Shiseido

Masks, color cosmetics, wrinkle cream—you name it—Shiseido pretty much covers it all when it comes to makeup and skin care solutions. From brightening solutions to moisturizers that work to add smoothness and a glow to your complexion to firming and restorative eye creams, these products, which do have rather expensive price-tags, have worked themselves up pretty darn great reputations. They can be found at fine department stores, as well as online.

