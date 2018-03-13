18 Badass Beauty Bosses You Should be Following on Instagram

International Women’s Day may have passed, but it’s still Women’s History Month, so the celebration continues. Our Instagram feeds are chock-full of inspiring women we may not know personally but whom we look up to for all kinds of inspo and advice.
And if you count yourself as part of the beauty set, chances are you’re familiar with some of today’s most badass (and hardest-working) hair, skin, and makeup experts. The entrepreneurial spirit of the beauty industry is stronger than ever, and although there are hundreds of thousands of woman-owned businesses out there, these 18 bosses are at the top of their game and taking us all along for the ride.
If you’re contemplating a big idea of your own and need a little motivation to start working on it, add these women to your Instagram feed and they’ll help keep you on track.
Emily Weiss
Glossier is by far one of today's buzziest (and best reviewed) beauty brands, and we have Weiss, its founder, to thank for that. You may recall her journey started back in 2010, when she birthed "Into the Gloss," a blog about grooming routines that's still going strong in 2018.
instagram / @emilywweiss
Ursula Stephen
Stephen's famous clientele list includes Zendaya, Bebe Rexha, and the iconic Rihanna (that iconic black pixie was her work). However, you may not know that the hair guru also runs a successful hair salon in Brooklyn, New York.
instagram / @ursulastephen
Rachel Roff
The aesthetician is responsible for the creation of Urban Skin Rx, arguably the biggest skin care brand for women of color. Her products are endorsed by a slew of black celebs, and the cleansing bar line just became available in Target.
instagram / @urbanskinfounder
Jessica Alba
We've loved watching Alba's evolution from movie star to bona fide business owner. Her company, Honest Beauty, is leading the charge in providing more eco-conscious, yet affordable, beauty options to men, women, and children everywhere.
Instagram/@jessicaalba
Myleik Teele
Teele is the founder of curlBOX, one of the first subscription services for women with natural hair. Her business is still going strong, but we also love following her on social media for advice on entrepreneurship and living a more purposeful life.
instagram / @myleik
Lauren Napier
Napier's expertise spans makeup and skin care, but when it came time to create a product of her own, she decided to go with something we all need: a good makeup wipe! Her "CLEANSE" products are made with natural ingredients and are perfect for the woman on-the-go.
instagram / @laurennapier
Marianna Hewitt
The Los Angeles–based fashion blogger can now add "beauty expert" to her résumé, thanks to the just-launched Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask, which she created alongside Lauren Gores Ireland.
instagram / @marianna_hewitt
Huda Kattan
If there were an actual totem pole for beauty-bloggers-turned-beauty-juggernauts, Kattan would be sitting pretty on top. Her line, Huda Beauty, is a top seller in Sephora, and Kattan herself remains a force to be reckoned with in the blogger community.
instagram / @hudabeauty
Charlotte Tilbury
Not only does Tilbury have a successful beauty collection of her own; she's still one of the busiest makeup artists in Hollywood, with an A-list client list that will put all others to shame.
instagram / @ctilburymakeup
Wende Zomnir
Obsessed with Urban Decay's cult favorite "Naked" palettes? They're the brainchild of brand owner Zomnir, whom many refer to as the "original beauty junkie."
instagram / @udwende
Jin Soon Choi
You've probably painted your nails at least once with any of the colors from her long-running lacquer line. Choi also manages a group of spas and still works behind the scenes at runways during Fashion Month.
instagram / @jinsoonchoi
Rihanna
She really needs no introduction. Oh, and you were probably following her long before she came for everyone's bank account with the affordable and inclusive Fenty Beauty.
instagram / @badgalriri
Charlotte Cho
She's the cofounder and aesthetician behind Soko Glam, one of the biggest websites for discovering the best in Korean beauty.
instagram / @charlottejcho
Jen Atkin
When she's not styling the manes of Hollywood royalty, such as the Kardashians, Atkin is developing products for her hugely successful hair care line, Ouai.
instagram / @jenatkinhair
Kat Von D
The tattoo artist and beauty guru made cruelty-free products more accessible when she created her namesake collection, Kat Von D Beauty. Today, it's our go-to destination for colors that pop and makeup that stays put.
instagram / @thekatvond
Lora Arellano
When we're not staring at her stunning tattoos, we're shopping the Los Angeles–based makeup artist's Melt Cosmetics, a line of unconventionally colored makeup products.
instagram / @lora_arellano
Taylor Frankel
Frankel and her sister were just teenagers when they launched their NUDESTIX line, and today its multiuse products are top sellers in Sephora and beyond.
instagram / @taylor_frankel
Drew Barrymore
We never expected this A-list actress to gift us with one of today's most popular drugstore beauty brands, but now we can't imagine walking through Walmart without spotting Flower Beauty.
Instagram/@drewbarrymore