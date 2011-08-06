Beauty Blunder Fixes in 3 Easy Steps

I may sound old when I make this reference, however, MacGyver was known to diffuse a bomb with duct tape and a paper clip in less than two minutes. Most of our beauty blunders come in an instant and at the wrong time. What’s a girl to do? That’s where we come in, MacGyver style, to help out with common blunders and to solve them with household items in three simple steps. Here are our little tricks to diffuse these beauty bombs.

Oily Hair

Sometimes you can’t help it whether it’s natural or due to hot weather. Here’s how you can freshen up your hair no water necessary.

1. Apply baby powder by gently tapping on to the scalp throughout your hair.

2. Rub off any excess powder.

3. Comb hair to spread the powder to the ends to freshen up from root to tip.

Ran out of self-tanner half way through?

Just make your own! Believe it or not you can get that natural looking glow with black tea. Just to hold you over until you replace your favorite self-tanner.

1. Brew 10 black tea bags in a large pot and allow to steep until you have very strong tea.

2.Allow the black tea to reach room temperature and pour into spray bottle.

3. Spray yourself with the black tea from head to toe and allow to air dry.

Cover up a bad hair day with a scarf

Sometimes you find yourself in a predicament whether a hair tie breaks and you have a sleek mold on the top of your head, or your hair turns into an instant frizz ball… I’ve been there. Try using a regular scarf as a hair accessory, no one needs to know what’s really under there.

1. Place scarf that has been folded in half around your neck and wrap scarf toward the front. Taking the ends, twist them in the opposite direction creating a knot in the front.

2. Bring the ends to the back and create a knot and tighten to secure.

3. With the remainder of the ends, tuck them under the fabric on both sides. For extra security place two bobby pins at each side at the nape.