Beauty Blogging Junkie: Amber’s Racy Red Makeover

The brains and beauty behind beautybloggingjunkie.com, Amber Katz, dived into the Makeover Studio and tried on a look she’s never dared before–striking red hair. “I’ve been blonde my entire life except for a brief one-year stint as a brunette, so I took the opportunity to try out Kate Walsh’s hair. I’ve always thought that she should write a thank you note to the genetic lottery for it. It’s so shiny and gorge,” says the virtual redhead.

I think she looks fabulous as a fiery redhead–which is definitely a hair color you want to road test before you commit to real life.

Amber, thanks for sharing your makeover and let us know if you decide to go red in real life!

Now That’s A Makeover!

Rachel