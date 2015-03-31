These Beauty Bloggers are Really Nailing ‘Spring Beauty’

Thanks to Mother Nature, spring has finally sprung (or at least it’s trying to). As lovers of the beauty and style sphere, spring is an extremely exciting time of year for us. We can start pulling out those pastels, florals, and bronze-y glows we tucked away during winter (although who are we kidding, bronze-y glows are a year-round thing).

Whenever you’re in need of some serious beauty inspo, know that there are a ton of incredible Beauty Bloggers out there that research some of the best tips and tricks so you don’t have to. To help spring your fresh, seasonal look into action, we’ve sifted through some of the top names in beauty blogging for the best looks.

Teni Panosian of missmaven.com and her extremely popular YouTube channel is always on point when it comes to beauty. One of her favorite spring looks? These incredible floral nails from Ciaté London. What makes this kit different from any other is that it comes with actual dried flowers that can you apply with the included tweezers! How cool is that?

Amber Fillerup Clark of Barefoot Blonde has some of the best hair going, and really knows her stuff (like fishtailing behind her head, for example). This look is the perfect combo of cat eye and fishtail for a really sultry, fresh blend.

Award-winning Beauty Blogger, Chiddimma Umeh, has some of the most flawless skin we’ve ever seen. Pair that with this killer fuchsia lip color, and you’ve got a serious beauty home run.

Nicole Guerriero is a complete beauty guru with a knack for color and diverse looks. Spring is a common time of year to go for a fresh chop, so why not try the ever-popular wavy lob like Nicole’s sporting above? Throw in a glossy peach lip and you’ll be fully spring-ready.

We’re loving the bright orange color on Cara Loren‘s nails for spring. While fun, bright nails are great to sport year-round, we’re really digging this shade for the season.

Talk about a fresh face! No need to go full-on, heavy makeup for spring. Beauty Blogger Negin Mirsalehi shows how much of a statement you can make with nude, fresh makeup (and a fierce cat eye for good measure).