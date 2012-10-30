Beauty Bloggers Reveal Their Hurricane Sandy Survival Essentials

The worst of Hurricane Sandy has passed, and we’re hearing that even through Sandy’s destruction, some of our favorite beauty girls are safe and sound. We hope that all of you have managed to make it through the hurricane with minimal damage!

At Beauty High, we try to make the best out of any situation, and despite Sandy’s destructive nature, the hurricane did give us all an excuse to indulge in some of our favorite beauty products at home. Whether you kept yourself busy with a manicure or finally tried the hair mask that’s been sitting in your closet for a month, sometimes beauty products can be a real comfort if you’re stuck at home during a storm.

We asked our favorite beauty bloggers and editors which products kept them company during Hurricane Sandy, and while candles were popular, some of the ladies also delved into products that they otherwise wouldn’t have had time for. Take a look through the slideshow for a little inspiration on your next night in with the girls!