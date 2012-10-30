StyleCaster
Beauty Bloggers Reveal Their Hurricane Sandy Survival Essentials

Augusta Falletta
by
The worst of Hurricane Sandy has passed, and we’re hearing that even through Sandy’s destruction, some of our favorite beauty girls are safe and sound. We hope that all of you have managed to make it through the hurricane with minimal damage!

At Beauty High, we try to make the best out of any situation, and despite Sandy’s destructive nature, the hurricane did give us all an excuse to indulge in some of our favorite beauty products at home. Whether you kept yourself busy with a manicure or finally tried the hair mask that’s been sitting in your closet for a month, sometimes beauty products can be a real comfort if you’re stuck at home during a storm.

We asked our favorite beauty bloggers and editors which products kept them company during Hurricane Sandy, and while candles were popular, some of the ladies also delved into products that they otherwise wouldn’t have had time for. Take a look through the slideshow for a little inspiration on your next night in with the girls!

"I love the the Archipelago Candle in Lust - it smells like bourbon and vanilla. It would be TOTALLY romantic, if you know, there was anything remotely romantic going on", Aly Walansky, A Little Alytude

"NEST three-wick Moroccan Amber helps ease the tension and elevate the mood. It could be worse", Felicia Walker Benson, This That Beauty

"I never intended on burning all of my candles at the same time, but luckily the scent isn't that strong. My favorites: Paddy Wax (their author series) I have Walt Whitman and Voluspa in Mokara", Jeannine Morris, Beauty Sweet Spot 

"Mario Badescu Super Rich Olive Oil Lotion to slather in, and tried not to think panicky thoughts", Julia DiNardo, Fashion Pulse Daily

"Considering how scary and gray it was outside, I tried to bring some serious color into the situation by painting my nails and toes the brightest pink I could find—Essie's Pansy." —Laurel Pinson, editor-in-chief of StyleCaster

"I finally got bored and self-tanned with St. Tropez Mousse, then went to bed", Polly Blitzer, Beauty Blitz

"I'm planning on calming my nerves today with a little Kerastase Nutritive Masqueintense action and a little Kiehl's Rare Earth Cleansing Masque. All that stress is murder on your 'do and your face", Kristin Booker, Fashion Style Beauty

