Beauty Bloggerati Top 10: Fall Trends

Who better to scoop us on fall’s hottest trends and products than our Beauty Bloggerati? From sultry eyes to purple nails and textured hair, these ladies dish on their favorite trends and products of the season.

1. “Structured hair with lots of texture is my favorite look for fall—it’s not too sleek or too fancy. The look can be achieved with Matrix Vavoom Design Pulse Loosely Defined Texture Creme ($18) which gives my curls texture without weighing them down.”- Julia Coney, All About the Pretty

2. “NARS Fast Ride Lipstick ($24) is a deep black-red that goes on in a most Clinique-Black-Honey-Almost-Lipstick manner. It seems too vampy for the recessive gened set, but is actually very sheer. I love to pair it with minimal eye makeup, a charcoal grey wool ensemble and some killer heels.” — Amber Katz, Beauty Blogging Junkie

3. “I’m loving the varied shades of plum, especially aubergine! It’s so warm and inviting, but also sophisticated and royal.”–Jennifer Long, Beyond Beauty Basics

4. “The MAC Nail Trend FW collection of nail lacquers, created in collaboration with NYC celebrity manicurist Jin Soon ($12 each) perfectly captures the idea that your mani can be a fashion accessory and you can change it (almost) as easily as you change your shoes!” —Anne Fritz, The Jet Set Girls

5. “My favorite fall product is Kerastase Nectar Thermique ($34).This nourishing leave-in protectant keeps frizz at bay while creating incredible shine. I love it!”– Sarah James, Hair Thursday

Texturized hair at Narciso Rodriguez

6. “I’m really loving the texturized hair we’re seen on the runways. Embracing your hair’s natural texture and letting it be slightly wild makes getting ready in the morning so much easier, and it seems so romantic to be sporting messy waves.”–Bailey Clark, Makeover Momma

7. “I love the Prescriptives Well-Suited Eye Color Compact ($40). The palette has sultry fall colors that work for both day and night.”–Elessa Vavon, PurseBuzz

8. “A must-have accessory for fall or anytime you want to feel elegant is Estée Lauder Sensuous Gold Pure Color Nail Lacquer (Limited Edition) in Black Amethyst ($18). It is a super-glossy, perfect shade of purple.”–Marta Walsh, Talking Makeup

9. “My favorite face scrub of all time is MAC Volcanic Ash Exfoliator which I’ve been rationing as if it were the last bag of beans on a season of Survivor. This limited-edition scrub is being resurrected and I no longer have to save it for special occasions!”–Daneen Baird, Spoiled Pretty

10. “I am so into the LORAC Color Me Couture Eye Shadow Palette ($37). It comes complete with 5 eyeshadows that are perfect for fall. From bronzes and greens to a shimmery black, it has every shade you need to create that sultry look this fall.” —Marlena Reichert, Makeup Geek