Beauty Bloggerat Spotlight: Quick fixes when running late

“I will only stay for one drink,” I told myself.
Well, roughly seven glasses later I stumbled home and into my bed. The next morning I pried my eyes open and saw 8:00am staring at me from my iHome.
“CRAP!” I flew out of bed, washed my face quickly, haphazardly put on whatever clothes were within reach, brushed on some mascara at lightening speed and flew out of my apartment.
I was running late and not able to do my normal morning routine which involves three cups of coffee before 7am and lots of putzing around my apartment.
I glanced at myself in the rear view mirror. I didn’t look runway ready, but at least I had the wherewithal to put on mascara so I didn’t look completely zombie-like.
My quick morning fix inspired me for my first ever Bloggerati Spotlight. I asked the other fabulous DailyMakeover.com bloggers what they do for a quick fox in the morning and here are their answers. Enjoy!
Benefit Erase Paste is a godsend in the a.m. I swipe a bit of the creamy paste underneath my eyes and voila! I look like I actually got my beauty sleep. I then add a dusting of Susan Posnick ColorFlo Mineral Powder to my face, swipe some Bobbi Brown’s Sheer Color Cheek Tint in Lilac on the apples of my cheeks, curl my lashes and I am good to go! A total of minutes tops. My hair on the other hand is a totally different story. Thank God for hair elastics and headbands. -Megan Beauty On A Dime
My face tends to be all one color. Without makeup I bear an uncanny resemblance to a CSI cadaver. So when I’m running late, I toss Stila Convertible Color (Poppy is my fav) into my handbag. It adds a fresh flush of color to my cheeks and lips. Plus the adorable compact has a mirror so I can apply on the bus on my way to work. I also always carry several atomizers of perfume in my purse because I rarely remember to apply fragrance before I leave the house. Right now I’ve got Prada Infusion d’Iris, Philisophy Amazing Grace and Bath & Body Works Japense Cherry Blossom fragrance mist taking up residence in my purse! – Daneen
Spoiled Pretty
Stila Convertible Color in Poppy
I am always running late and lately my saving grace in the morning is Smashbox’s Halo powder. This is bad but I actually apply Halo while I’m driving. When I come to a stop light I grind the fresh powder and apply, apply, apply! There it’s a little bit of Bobbi Brown’s Pot Rouge in Blushed Rose on the cheeks and on the lips and a little mascara while I’m at the Starbucks drive-thru and I’m done! – Carla Product Girl: A Beauty Blog
Smashbox Halo powder. Don’t apply while driving 🙂
When I’m running late I love to use Clinique Superbalanced Powder Makeup SPF 15. It evens out my skin tone and gets rid of shine. And it is super fast and easy to apply. Make sure to use the right brush: TourQuam 3-D face sculpting brush by Darac Beauty is my favorite. I also can’t live without Giorgio Armani Beauty Master Corrector & Giorgio Armani Beauty Precision Retouch to conceal dark under-eye circles. I hate when my lips are dry in the morning so I have to have some kind of gloss. My favorite is Philosophy Follow Your Dreams lip gloss which is part of their Supernatural makeup collection. – Marta Talking Makeup
Since I’m in my car a lot I keep a beauty survival kit (aka makeup bag) in the car with my essentials: Bibbi Brown’s Creamy Concealer to camaflauge my dark circles and Pot Rouge in Blushed Rose which I use on my cheeks and lips and Clinique’s pressed powder. yes I’m one of those women you see at the traffic light putting on mascara. This way when I get out of the shower I put on my tinted moisturizer and the rest I can do on the run! – Hope The Jet Set Girls
My quick morning makeup is to use Stila Bronzing Tinted Moisturizer to give my face a gorgeous glow, MAC zoom lash mascara for long, full lashes and Neutrogena MoistureShine Gloss in Whisper for soft natural looking lips. These three basics make me feel fresh and awake in the quickest possible way! – Tammy A Mom in Red Highheels
MAC Zoom Lash
I like to mix a little bit of Origins GinZing Eye Cream in with my undereye concealer. The cream containes a shimmery, light pink illuminator which helps to brighten up tired-looking eyes. – Karen Makeup and Beauty Blog
Origins GinZing Eye Cream
My trick is washing and blow-drying my hair at night and then sleeping with my hair in a Pebbles Flintstone type of coiled bun all the way at the top of my head (so it doesn’t hurt my head to sleep with it up). When I take my hair down in the morning and give it a sexy-secretary-transormation shake, it falls into loose waves, sans curling iron. I then give it a quick brush-through and am good to go. It takes one minute! -Amber Beauty Blogging Junkie
Pebbles Flintstone. Amber’s inspiration for effortless waves