Beauty Bloggerat Spotlight: Quick fixes when running late

Last Thursday I stopped by my friends bar to say hello.

“I will only stay for one drink,” I told myself.

Well, roughly seven glasses later I stumbled home and into my bed. The next morning I pried my eyes open and saw 8:00am staring at me from my iHome.

“CRAP!” I flew out of bed, washed my face quickly, haphazardly put on whatever clothes were within reach, brushed on some mascara at lightening speed and flew out of my apartment.

I was running late and not able to do my normal morning routine which involves three cups of coffee before 7am and lots of putzing around my apartment.

I glanced at myself in the rear view mirror. I didn’t look runway ready, but at least I had the wherewithal to put on mascara so I didn’t look completely zombie-like.

My quick morning fix inspired me for my first ever Bloggerati Spotlight. I asked the other fabulous DailyMakeover.com bloggers what they do for a quick fox in the morning and here are their answers. Enjoy!

Benefit Erase Paste is a godsend in the a.m. I swipe a bit of the creamy paste underneath my eyes and voila! I look like I actually got my beauty sleep. I then add a dusting of Susan Posnick ColorFlo Mineral Powder to my face, swipe some Bobbi Brown’s Sheer Color Cheek Tint in Lilac on the apples of my cheeks, curl my lashes and I am good to go! A total of minutes tops. My hair on the other hand is a totally different story. Thank God for hair elastics and headbands. -Megan Beauty On A Dime