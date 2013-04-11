5 Bloggers’ Top Tips and Beauty Products for Coachella and Music Festivals

Nadine Jolie of NadineJolie.com
What are your must-pack beauty items?
It Factor Simply It Smoothing Cream –My hair soaks up scent like a sponge and I can't stand having it all dirty and smokey but know that washing it probably won't be an option, so I'm bringing this hair cream, which is buildable and has the most delicious green apple scent, plus UV protection.
Pevonia Redness Relief Moisturizer -- I break out at the drop of a hat, so I'm terrified of going on the road and not having my special skincare with me. (High-maintenance, I know!) Pevonia Spa Clinica makes a Redness Relief regimen that I use at home and which keeps my skin clear and happy: my one must-have from the line while on-the-go is the Redness Relief serum, which does double-duty for both day and night.
BareMinerals Ready Foundation SPF 20 Right now, I'm totally obsessed this foundation - it gives me all the coverage of my beloved Bare Minerals (without breaking me out), plus it comes in a travel-friendly pressed compact. And, of course, it has SPF 20, so I get extra sun protection.
Give us a festival beauty tip you swear by: To get pretty waves without bringing a curling iron, I twist my hair into two coils, then wrap the coils around themselves into loose buns. After an hour or two, I take my hair down and it's full of soft waves. Plus, while you have your hair up in the buns, it also makes for a cute style!
How are you getting ready for this trip? Pre-Coachella, a spray tan is a must: Indio is swelteringly hot and I'll be wearing short shorts and tank tops. If I don't spray tan, I'm ghostly pale--not the most rocking look!