5 Bloggers' Top Tips and Beauty Products for Coachella and Music Festivals

Carolyn Hsu
We love getting tips, tricks, and product recommendations from beauty bloggers. Not only are they some of the savviest folks out there (they’re always trying out the newest products!), but they’re also always honest and on point with their recommendations.

With Coachella starting this weekend and music festival season officially underway, we asked five bloggers for their top tips and beauty product recommendations for Coachella. Here, the lovely ladies behind SydneStyle, Penny Chic, Nadine Jolie, My Style Pill, and Queen of the Quarter-Life Crisis weigh in on what they’re bringing, how they’re getting ready, and one music festival beauty trick they swear by.

Click through for their sage advice and get ready to look gorgeous in the sun!

Check out what these top bloggers are packing for Coachella!

Sydne Summer of SydneStyle.

What are your must-pack beauty items? 

Bare Minerals SPF Moisturizer: Sunscreen is a must in the desert, but I also want a little coverage. Bare Minerals moisturizer helps even out my skin while still providing SPF. 

Kaplan MD Lip 20: Again, it's all about the sun protection. I used to use a lip stain and balm but this lipstick has 2-in-1: SPF and a pop of color. Plus, you can open it with one hand--and I'm always a sucker for packaging. 

Victoria's Secret Baked Mineral Bronzing Powder: I try to protect my face from the sun but I still love a bronzed complexion, so I wear bronzer daily. Recently I've been using Victoria's Secret's powder for that sun-kissed look. 

Give us a festival beauty tip you swear by:

It's supposed to be sunny this weekend but applying sunscreen to your face is a must, even when it's cloudy outside. I make sure my daily moisturizer has SPF so I never forget! 

How are you getting ready for this trip?

I love the look of brights in the desert so I brought along some neon nail polish for a pre-trip mani and pedi, and packed plenty of hair ties to keep my hair off my neck in the heat. 

Christine Cameron of My Style Pill.

What are your must-pack beauty items? 

Restorsea Rejuvenating Day Lotion SPF 30: I love anything by Restorsea - their products have completely transformed my skin - so when they came out with a daily face lotion with an SPF, I was sold (and it's perfect for 90 degree weather ahead)!

Arrojo ReFinish Dry Shampoo: I use Arrojo's color stay shampoo and conditioner to keep my hair color vibrant, so when my colorist introduced me to their dry shampoo, it was a game changer. I can go a day or two without having to wash my hair because this product not only keeps hair fresh, it adds the perfect amount of texture for styling

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Hydrating Towelettes: For some reason I only use actual face wash in the shower, so to take off makeup, I am an avid user of these face wipes. These remove makeup without drying out my skin and it takes no time at all. Easy peasy!

Give us a festival beauty tip you swear by:

To prepare for travel and hot weather, I slather Aquaphor on my lips before bed every night so they always stay hydrated, no matter what the climate I'm in.  

How are you getting ready for this trip?

I'm trying to squeeze in as many yoga and dance classes I can before I head down since I know I will be spending a lot of time by the pool! 

Jamie Stone of Queen of the Quarter Life Crisis.

What are your must-pack beauty items? 

Neutrogena Fresh Cooling Body Mist Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 70 – If you’ve been to Coachella before, then you know it is HOT. Obviously sunscreen is a must for any outdoor festival, but what I love about this particular sunscreen is that it actually cools you when you spray it on. Perfect for when the sun is strong and you’re feeling the heat!

Kiehl’s Lip Balm SPF 15 – I had a friend in high school that got sun poisoning once…ON HER LIPS. Once I saw what that looked like (it’s pretty gross and painful), I decided to make sure that my lips are protected when I spend time outside.

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel – Let’s be honest, as gorgeous as the green fields at Coachella are, it’s STILL an outdoor festival. Things get dirty and yeah, I’m a bit of a hypochondriac.

Give us a festival beauty tip you swear by: Protect your hair color and scalp. The sun is crazy strong at Coachella and I make sure to either wear a hat or use a protective spray that has SPF ( I like Redken Color Extend Sun Solar Screen SPF 12).

How are you getting ready for this trip? By packing lots of flowy dresses and gladiator sandals and also applying my self-tanner the night before I leave. (I like Kate Somerville 360 Tanning Towelettes)

Nadine Jolie of NadineJolie.com

What are your must-pack beauty items? 

It Factor Simply It Smoothing Cream –My hair soaks up scent like a sponge and I can't stand having it all dirty and smokey but know that washing it probably won't be an option, so I'm bringing this hair cream, which is buildable and has the most delicious green apple scent, plus UV protection.

Pevonia Redness Relief Moisturizer -- I break out at the drop of a hat, so I'm terrified of going on the road and not having my special skincare with me. (High-maintenance, I know!) Pevonia Spa Clinica makes a Redness Relief regimen that I use at home and which keeps my skin clear and happy: my one must-have from the line while on-the-go is the Redness Relief serum, which does double-duty for both day and night.

BareMinerals Ready Foundation SPF 20 Right now, I'm totally obsessed this foundation - it gives me all the coverage of my beloved Bare Minerals (without breaking me out), plus it comes in a travel-friendly pressed compact. And, of course, it has SPF 20, so I get extra sun protection.

Give us a festival beauty tip you swear by: To get pretty waves without bringing a curling iron, I twist my hair into two coils, then wrap the coils around themselves into loose buns. After an hour or two, I take my hair down and it's full of soft waves. Plus, while you have your hair up in the buns, it also makes for a cute style!

How are you getting ready for this trip? Pre-Coachella, a spray tan is a must: Indio is swelteringly hot and I'll be wearing short shorts and tank tops. If I don't spray tan, I'm ghostly pale--not the most rocking look!

Shauna Miller of Penny Chic

What are your must-pack beauty items? 

Benefit Dallas -- It's the perfect mix of blush and bronzer. I use it to give my face an overall glow and highlight my cheekbones. When I only have room for one piece of makeup to keep in purse, this is what I bring! I'm going to protect my face from the direct sun during Coachella and will use Dallas to "fake" that perfect rosy/tan complexion.

L'Oreal True Match Lumi Healthy Foundation -- I wear this everyday on my face whether or not I put additional makeup on top. I love it because it has 3 functions in 1: it acts as a moisturizer, gives me a slight tint, and most importantly, it has 20 SPF to protect my skin from the sun. I want to keep it natural during Coachella and I love the radiant finish of this foundation.

Forever21 Glittered Cosmetic Bag -- When it comes to a purse, I'm all about investing in something that's timeless and versatile, but when it's time to choose a cosmetic bag (that's usually hidden in my purse anyway), I need something a little fun and girly! I just scored this cosmetic bag at Forever21 when I was there buying my Coachella clothing staples. We all need a little glitter in our life!

Give us a festival beauty tip you swear by: An old friend told me about this and I swear it works! Apply whole organic yogurt on your face 3 times a week and let it dry for about 20 minutes before you rinse off. It keeps the pH levels of your skin balanced, making your skin soft, even-toned and glowing! I don't know if I'll be doing this in the coed house I'm staying at this weekend, but if you're doing a girls only Coachella trip...try it out as a group! 

How are you getting ready for this trip? Nothing like getting a fresh blowout before a weekend of festivities. I'm heading to Drybar for my $35 blowout and don't plan on washing it while I'm there... shhhh. I have my mini travel size dry shampoo that will be used to keep the blowout looking clean and new. The dry shampoo also gives your hair a more tussled "beachy" look when you shake it out, which is perfect for Coachella!

