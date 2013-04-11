5 Bloggers’ Top Tips and Beauty Products for Coachella and Music Festivals

Sydne Summer of SydneStyle.

What are your must-pack beauty items?

Bare Minerals SPF Moisturizer: Sunscreen is a must in the desert, but I also want a little coverage. Bare Minerals moisturizer helps even out my skin while still providing SPF.

Kaplan MD Lip 20: Again, it's all about the sun protection. I used to use a lip stain and balm but this lipstick has 2-in-1: SPF and a pop of color. Plus, you can open it with one hand--and I'm always a sucker for packaging.

Victoria's Secret Baked Mineral Bronzing Powder: I try to protect my face from the sun but I still love a bronzed complexion, so I wear bronzer daily. Recently I've been using Victoria's Secret's powder for that sun-kissed look.

Give us a festival beauty tip you swear by:

It's supposed to be sunny this weekend but applying sunscreen to your face is a must, even when it's cloudy outside. I make sure my daily moisturizer has SPF so I never forget!

How are you getting ready for this trip?

I love the look of brights in the desert so I brought along some neon nail polish for a pre-trip mani and pedi, and packed plenty of hair ties to keep my hair off my neck in the heat.