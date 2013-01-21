Beauty Blogger Sharon Feiereisen’s Clear 7-Day Hair Challenge Results

We’ve teamed up with five of our blogger friends to take on the Clear Scalp & Hair Challenge for stronger and more beautiful hair. Follow them as they each document their need for a major difference in their hair, and the results they experience after using CLEAR SCALP & HAIR BEAUTY THERAPY™ for seven consecutive days! Sharon Feiereisen is a freelance writer based in New York City. She is a regular contributor on BeautySnob.com and style editor at TheFashionSpot.com. Her work has been published in Newsday, AM New York, Hamptons Magazine, and The Knot, among many other print and online outlets. Make sure to check out her before post here and read on to hear her results!

Given my near-daily workouts, my hair is almost always pulled back and I wash it way more than recommended. This is why I was so excited to try the CLEAR SCALP & HAIR BEAUTY THERAPY™ 7-Day Scalp & Hair Challenge. Throughout its use, I noticed the shampoo and conditioner fight breakage and nourish the scalp – two things that are key for any hair product I use. The products replenish hair/scalp with a blend of 10 vitamins and nutrients without stripping away all of your natural oils. Better yet, each of the products retail for about $5 and they’ve got ones tailored for a variety of hair types (including colored, frizzy, and dry…), so it’s pretty hard to argue with the range being a safe, guilt-free bet. The oils in the products’ formulation worked to hydrate and strengthen my strands and moisturize my scalp – crucial for preventing irritation and allowing hair to grow normally. They also have a clean, unisex scent and a creamy texture with good lather.

You’d think I was a 30-plus year old man if you heard me talk about breakage because I’m that paranoid about hair loss. It’s no secret that pulling your hair back in a tight ponytail or bun can damage strands and I’ve been doing it for as long as I can remember. Even when I’m not at the gym, I prefer having my hair out of my face. Add to that frequent washing (hair is at its weakest when wet) and the fact that cold air doesn’t hold onto moisture well, so the need to hydrate and nourish my hair and scalp grows exponentially (your scalp is skin after all!). While I’ll never give up wearing sunglasses pre and post workout (I like to keep the people who see me without makeup to a minimum), I think now that my anxiety around breakage has been slightly mitigated due to the 7-day use of CLEAR SCALP & HAIR BEAUTY THERAPY™, maybe, just maybe I can be more confident about whipping my hair back and forth next time I’m at the gym…

For more information about our relationship with CLEAR SCALP & HAIR BEAUTY THERAPY™ click here: cmp.ly/3