Beauty Blogger Sharon Feiereisen Takes On Clear’s 7-Day Hair Challenge

We’ve teamed up with five of our blogger friends to take on the Clear Scalp & Hair Challenge for stronger and more beautiful hair. Follow them as they each document their need for a major difference in their hair, and the results they experience after using CLEAR SCALP & HAIR BEAUTY THERAPY™ for seven consecutive days! Sharon Feiereisen is a freelance writer based in New York City. She is a regular contributor on BeautySnob.com and style editor at TheFashionSpot.com. Her work has been published in Newsday, AM New York, Hamptons Magazine, and The Knot, among many other print and online outlets. Read on to hear her story!

There are very few things that can get between me and my morning workouts. They’re the only thing I can consistantly count on to de-stress and clear my mind. Typically I’ll set my alarm for 15 minutes before I have to leave my apartment, meaning that when I head out I have no makeup on and my hair is usually in a messy bun or hidden under a hat. Needless to say–even in winter–you’ll find me going incognito with sunglasses in the morning.