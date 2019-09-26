Yep, Washing Machines For Beauty Blenders Exist & They Literally Couldn’t be Cuter

Scroll To See More Images

I hate to admit it, but those uncannily on-point Instagram ads get me almost every time. While scrolling through my feed the other day, the most charming ad featuring an adorable mini washing machine in my favorite pale pink hue popped up. Naturally, I was instantly intrigued and followed the post straight to the product’s page, only to find out that this tiny little gadget was (to my delight) actually not a home decor accessory for Barbies, but instead, an actually useful beauty blender washing machine and dryer. I was instantly compelled to share my discovery, so I then proceeded to DM each and every one of my beauty-obsessed friends. It’s safe to say we were all swooning over this adorable invention. Because I get to write about beauty and my favorite product discoveries in general, I instantly decided that this lesser-known makeup brush cleaning tool needed to be shared with our readers. I mean, can you blame me?

While I am certainly not suggesting that these tiny, doll-like devices should become a full-time replacement for good old-fashioned soap and water, they’re definitely a major help when it comes to cleaning up a foundation-laden sponge that looks downright disgusting, and is probably harboring some serious skin-destroying bacteria and grime. As a disclaimer, some of these mini washing machines are in fact marketed as both a children’s toy and an adult beauty tool, but clearly, that didn’t lead me astray. These charming little appliances may seem like a gimmick — and yes, they’re totally not necessary to keep your beauty tool clean — but, if you’re a sucker for whimsical packaging and anything novelty, I have a hunch you’re going to love them too.

1. Beauty Blender Washing Machine

This charming little battery-powered beauty appliance allows you to clean your makeup sponges without having to put in the labor. It’s also waterproof and non-toxic.

2. Muellery Automatic Makeup Brush Cleaner

This is the original makeup washing machine that first caught my eye. Yes, it looks like a child’s toy fit for a dollhouse, and guess what? I’m not mad about it.

3. Coolcycling Mini Makeup Brush Washing Machine

This electric-powered washing machine not only cleans beauty sponges, but it also works for smaller beauty applicator like powder puffs as well.