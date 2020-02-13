The Best Beautyblender Dupes on Amazon

Scroll To See More Images

Beautyblender is the gold standard brands when it comes to makeup sponges, and for a while, it was the only makeup tool of its type on the market. The only other alternative you could get your hands on were those cheap disposable sponges that simply don’t apply like Beautyblender and are pretty bad for the environment.

While iconic Beautyblender is undoubtedly a genius beauty invention, it’s also kind of expensive for well, an egg-shaped hot pink makeup sponge. Fortunately, there there are plenty of other affordable dupes from indie and drugstore beauty brands, that work just as well as the original, and are a fraction of the cost.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Aesthetica Makeup Blending Sponge

This affordable makeup blender is designed with a soft feel and pointed precision tips for contouring and blending lines.

2. Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Face & Body Sponge

This multi-purpose sponge can be used on the face or body to blend, contour and smooth foundation, highlighters, concealer and more.

3. L'oreal Paris Infallible Makeup Sponge

This ultra-affordable drugstore makeup sponge has the perfect balance of firmness and flexibility, along with an easy-to-grip design.