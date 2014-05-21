Secret Beauty Ingredient: Tomato

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
Ladies with oily skin, have you been paying attention to tomatoes? With an antioxidant property and a natural acidity, the juicy fruit works to help tone, clear, and smooth skin, getting rid of acne and brightening tone at the same time. Whether you apply the tomato directly to your face or seek out products that use it as a main component, this isn’t a beauty ingredient that should be kept secret.
To help you find the best tomato-infused products on the market, we’ve rounded up our favorites above. Take a look at our picks, then tell us which you’ll be trying in the comments below!
More From Beauty High:
Fake It Until You Make It: Supermodel Legs
How to Get Rid of Acne Scars: Experts Explain Everything
10 Ways to Be Smarter About Sun Protection
Remove all traces of dirt, oil, and makeup with this all-natural toner from Burt's Bees that boasts tomato as a main ingredient.
Burt's Bees Garden Tomato Toner, $12, Burtsbees.com
For a dose of radiance in the shower, use this tomato-infused cream that's meant to hydrate your skin while your pores are open.
Champney's Mediterranean Bliss Shower Cream, $8.99, Drugstore.com
For the healthiest kind of glow at home, use the Aveda Tourmaline Charged Radiance Masque between facials. It works to smooth and hydrate your skin while boosting your skins energy, all with the help of tomatoes.
Aveda Tourmaline Charged Radiance Masque, $34, Nordstrom.com
An anti-aging masque that works to fight dull, uneven skin tone, this product from Eminence is our go-to for a Friday night at home.
Eminence Organics Tomato Lycopene Masque, $48, Eminenstore.com
A classic fragrance with notes of tangerine, bergamot and tomato leaves is perfect for summer.
Lacoste Essential Eau de Parfum Spray, $56, Sephora.com
An antiwrinkle serum that can be used on dehydrated or fatigued skin, this face oil from Sunday Riley uses tomato juice and pomegranite seed oil for full hydration.
Sunday Riley Isis Hydroactive Cellular Face Oil, $125, Sephora.com
Remove makeup while fighting acne with these facial towelettes from Yes to Tomatoes. Whether you use these on a regular basis or throw them in your bag for weekend getaways, make sure they're a summer staple.
Yes to Tomatoes Clear Skin Acne Blemish Clearing Facial Towelettes, $5.19, Drugstore.com
One of the best ways to protect your skin from sun damage is to use products with sunscreen. This primer from Cover FX has SPF 30, plus it keeps your skin from breaking out with the tomato ingredient.
Cover FX SPF 30 Protection Primer, $38, Sephora.com