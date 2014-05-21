Secret Beauty Ingredient: Tomato

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.



Ladies with oily skin, have you been paying attention to tomatoes? With an antioxidant property and a natural acidity, the juicy fruit works to help tone, clear, and smooth skin, getting rid of acne and brightening tone at the same time. Whether you apply the tomato directly to your face or seek out products that use it as a main component, this isn’t a beauty ingredient that should be kept secret.

To help you find the best tomato-infused products on the market, we’ve rounded up our favorites above. Take a look at our picks, then tell us which you’ll be trying in the comments below!

