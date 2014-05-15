Secret Beauty Ingredient: Pineapple

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
Pineapples aren’t just for your tropical drinks anymore, ladies! Besides just being one of the tastiest summer fruits, pineapple has a slew of benefits for your skin, which just makes us love it even more. The vitamin C-packed fruit helps to clear up acne, boosting collagen production and repairing tissue with amino acid. Besides that, it helps with inflammation and swelling, and works to keep your skin glowing, firm, and flexible.
Above, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite skin care products with pineapple as a main ingredient. Take a look at our favorite tropical products, then tell us which you’ll be trying in the comments below!
Between the pineapple and peach extracts, plus the Dead Sea minerals, this body lotion from Ahava will have your skin looking smoother than ever in no time at all.
Ahava Mineral Botanic Velvet Body Lotion, $26, Beauty.com
Made with natural botanical ingredients (including pineapple, of course), this mask works to exfoliate your skin while bringing it back to life.
Freeman Facial Enzyme Mask, $3.99, Drugstore.com
With all of the pollution, bacteria and oil happening on our skin on the daily, we need something that will detoxify and cleanse our pores. Kate Somerville's Gentle Exfoliating Treatment works to decongest your skin to reveal some serious radiance.
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Gentle Exfoliating Treatment, $65, Sephora.com
Hypoallergenic and pH balanced, if you've been searching for a facial scrub that's great for sensitive skin, look no further than this one from Alba Botanica. Besides just buffing away dull skin, it's also formulated with vitamin E and aloe to soothe every bit of your face.
Alba Botanic Hawaiian Facial Scrub, Pore Purifying Pineapple Enzyme, $10.36, Drugstore.com
This scrub is beyond amazing, partly because it uses real pieces of pineapple and papaya, and partly because it leaves your skin feeling good as new.
Kiehl's Pineapple Papaya Facial Scrub, $28, Kiehls.com
Boasting a "just back from vacation" glow, this tropical fruit scrub from Michael Todd True Organics will make your skin feel like it went on an island vacation.
Michael Todd True Organics Tropical Fruit Enzyme Exfoliating Scrub, $18, Birchbox.com
Looking for a face peel at home? Try this one from Perfect Image that uses pineapple and pumpkin enzymes to reveal your best skin ever.
Perfect Image Pineapple Pumpkin Enzyme Peel, $29.95, Drugstore.com
Besides just being one of the more innovative products we've seen, this peeling gel from Peter Thomas Roth works to gently sweep away dead skin for a radiant glow. Apply it to your face in gel form and once it dries, peel it away for amazing, soft skin.
Peter Thomas Roth FirmX Peeling Gel, $48, Sephora.com