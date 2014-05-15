Secret Beauty Ingredient: Pineapple

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.



Pineapples aren’t just for your tropical drinks anymore, ladies! Besides just being one of the tastiest summer fruits, pineapple has a slew of benefits for your skin, which just makes us love it even more. The vitamin C-packed fruit helps to clear up acne, boosting collagen production and repairing tissue with amino acid. Besides that, it helps with inflammation and swelling, and works to keep your skin glowing, firm, and flexible.

Above, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite skin care products with pineapple as a main ingredient. Take a look at our favorite tropical products, then tell us which you’ll be trying in the comments below!

