Secret Beauty Ingredient: Licorice

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

Let’s talk all things licorice. Yes, it’s a delicious candy and sure, it can be used for baking, but what about cosmetics? It may sound a little odd, but licorice extract actually does wonders for your skin! It is used to smooth, tone and color-correct skin tones. Other beauty products, like fragrances, use the scent of the sugary treat to sweeten the smell of their product.

Using licorice as a beauty ingredient roots back to early Chinese civilization and it doesn’t look like we’re going to stop using it anytime soon — why should we when we’re getting beautiful, long lasting results? Scroll through our favorite beauty products that all contain this tasty ingredient above, then let us know which licorice products you’ll be testing!

More From Beauty High:

10 Weird Makeup Tricks That Really Work

10 Awesome Ways to Use Nail Polish (Besides on Your Nails)

Your Complete Guide for How to Contour Face Makeup