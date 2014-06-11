Secret Beauty Ingredient: Licorice

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
Let’s talk all things licorice. Yes, it’s a delicious candy and sure, it can be used for baking, but what about cosmetics? It may sound a little odd, but licorice extract actually does wonders for your skin! It is used to smooth, tone and color-correct skin tones. Other beauty products, like fragrances, use the scent of the sugary treat to sweeten the smell of their product.
Using licorice as a beauty ingredient roots back to early Chinese civilization and it doesn’t look like we’re going to stop using it anytime soon — why should we when we’re getting beautiful, long lasting results? Scroll through our favorite beauty products that all contain this tasty ingredient above, then let us know which licorice products you’ll be testing!
Free of harsh chemicals, these toner pads leave skin refreshed and glowing.
First Aid Beauty
Facial Radiance Pads, $30, Sephora.com
This 5-in-1 face moisturizer has all the essential ingredients to protect your skin and give you a healthy complexion.
First Aid Beauty
5 in 1 Face Cream SPF 30, $38, Sephora.com
Apply this blemish erasing gel for a clear and even skin tone. Licorice helps prevent any irration, so it's great for sensitive skin.
Peter Thomas Roth
AHA/BHA Acne Clearing Gel, $54, Sephora.com
This Chinese licorice color correction cream evens out skin tones and erases lines, age spots and wrinkles.
WEI Chinese Licorice Anti-Aging Color Correction CC Cream, $45, Sephora.com
Lighten and brighten your skin with this amazing anti-aging formula created to lift the neck and décolleté.
Rejuvenating Lift For Neck and Décolleté, $55, Sephora.com
Tired eyes? Hydrate and soothe them with this eye balm, created to diminish puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines.
Boscia Super Cool De-Puffing Eye Balm, $26, Sephora.com
These single-use conditioning face masks hydrate and renew skin by soaking in essential nutrients, licorice included.
Karuna Hydrating+ Face Mask, $28, Sephora.com
Smell sweet like candy with this Pink Sugar fragrance blended with many natural ingredients like, you guessed it, licorice.
Pink Sugar, $30, Sephora.com
Erase dark spots and love your skin again! This moisturizer exfoliates and creates an even skin tone.
Ole Henriksen
Sheer Transformation, $40, Sephora.com
Match your perfect shade and leave your skin looking flawless with this advanced formula.
Sephora Collection Skin Perfect CC Cream SPF 20, $26, Sephora.com