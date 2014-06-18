Secret Beauty Ingredient: Hazelnut

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
Hazelnut has numerous benefits and uses when it comes to beauty products. It smells fantastic, hydrates skin, it’s filled with vitamin E and works to strengthen hair, just to name a few ways the ingredient can work for your beauty routine. Pure hazelnut oil can be used on its own as sunscreen, a hair mask, a moisturizer when applied directly to the skin.
Try looking for products that have this super nut as a main ingredient and get the same amazing results. We’ve made a list of products that all contain hazelnut and will leave you looking healthy and beautiful above. Have you tried any hazelnut-infused beauty products? Comment below and let us know!
Get rid of tired eyes with this reviving eye cream, made with hazelnut peptides that firm and plump the skin.
Omorovicza Reviving Eye Cream, $145, Sephora.com
Leave your hands smelling and feeling great with this moisturizing hand cream.
Laura Mercier Crème de Pistache Hand Crème, $15, Sephora.com
Adding extra oil to your face? Believe it or not, this face treatment oil actually does wonders by tightening pores and locking in moisture.
Clarins Lotus Face Treatment Oil, $52, Sephora.com
Get the moisture your hair deserves with this conditioner infused with hazelnut oils.
Viviscal Moisturizing Conditioner, $7.95, ActiveForever.com
Reverse time and get rid of those early wrinkles. This ani-aging and anti-wrinkle cream keeps skin looking renewed and young.
Korres Antiageing & Antiwrinkle Day Cream SPF 15, $48, Sephora.com
Hydrate without feeling weighed down. Vitamin Plus is a lightweight cream that creates a beautiful and radiant complexion.
Ole Henriksen Vitamin Plus, $45, Sephora.com
Our lips dry out so easily and it's hard to come by a lip treatment that keeps them nourished and smooth. This lip serum is made with healthy botanicals and vitamins to soothe your lips and give long lasting results.
Hourglass N° 28 Lip Treatment Oil, $42, Sephora.com
Knock out two steps with one product by using N° 28 Primer Serum. It works as a moisturizer and primer, so you'll be done in half the time.
Hourglass N° 28 Primer Serum, $65, Sephora.com
