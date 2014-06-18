Secret Beauty Ingredient: Hazelnut

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

Hazelnut has numerous benefits and uses when it comes to beauty products. It smells fantastic, hydrates skin, it’s filled with vitamin E and works to strengthen hair, just to name a few ways the ingredient can work for your beauty routine. Pure hazelnut oil can be used on its own as sunscreen, a hair mask, a moisturizer when applied directly to the skin.

Try looking for products that have this super nut as a main ingredient and get the same amazing results. We’ve made a list of products that all contain hazelnut and will leave you looking healthy and beautiful above. Have you tried any hazelnut-infused beauty products? Comment below and let us know!

