Secret Beauty Ingredient: Aloe Vera

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

When we think of aloe vera, the first thing that comes to mind might be that old bottle we keep in the back of our cabinet in case of some serious sunburn. But, that’s not all aloe vera is good for. Being full of antioxidants and acting as a natural anti-inflammatory are just a few of aloe vera’s beauty benefits. Knowing how it works miracles to soothe even the reddest of burns or skin irritations, we took a deeper look to see how it could improve our beauty game. To our surprise, some of our favorite products (and probably some of yours, too) are infused with aloe vera, working to make our skin, nails and hair healthy and glowing.

Above, we found eight impressive beauty products all loaded with aloe vera. Take a peek into our roundup and let us know which one you’re dying to try!

