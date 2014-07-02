Secret Beauty Ingredient: Aloe Vera

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
When we think of aloe vera, the first thing that comes to mind might be that old bottle we keep in the back of our cabinet in case of some serious sunburn. But, that’s not all aloe vera is good for. Being full of antioxidants and acting as a natural anti-inflammatory are just a few of aloe vera’s beauty benefits. Knowing how it works miracles to soothe even the reddest of burns or skin irritations, we took a deeper look to see how it could improve our beauty game. To our surprise, some of our favorite products (and probably some of yours, too) are infused with aloe vera, working to make our skin, nails and hair healthy and glowing.
Above, we found eight impressive beauty products all loaded with aloe vera. Take a peek into our roundup and let us know which one you’re dying to try!
Soothing and balancing, this vitamin-rich aloe vera cleanser goes deep to clear problem skin.
Ole Henriksen Aloe Vera Deep Cleanser, $22, sephora.com
Green tea and cucumber extract work with aloe vera to give this cooling gel formula a refreshing feel as it hydrates and tones for radiant skin.
Fresh Rose Face Mask, $58, sephora.com
Full of hydrating ingredients like aloe vera and natural oils, this is the perfect anti-aging, lightweight foundation for a silky smooth, luminous finish.
Laura Mercier Moisture Supreme Foundation, $45, sephora.com
Fine lines, wrinkles, age spots: You name it and this potent treatment packs a punch with peptides and plant extracts like aloe vera to combat multiple signs of aging.
bareMinerals Multi-Wrinkle Repair, $50, sephora.com
With a blend of natural ingredients like chamomile, aloe vera and and vitamin E, these gentle wipes deliver multiple skin care benefits while effectively removing makeup, oil, and bacteria.
Josie Maran Bear Naked Wipes, $12, sephora.com
Give a little boost to your curls or detangle hair with this botanics-infused de-frizzing mist that delivers shine and moisture to strands.
Ouidad Botanical Boost Moisture Infusing & Refreshing Spray, $17, sephora.com
Exfoliate, condition, and nourish dry cuticles with AHAs that remove dead skin cells and aloe vera for intense moisture.
Formula X Erase AHA Cuticle Cream, $14; sephora.com
Add a radiant glow to your regular moisturizer for the most natural-looking bronze look, while aloe vera extract makes skin incredibly soft.
Clarins Radiance-Plus Golden Glow Booster, $30, sephora.com