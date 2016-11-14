StyleCaster
30 Best Beauty Products to Buy at Walmart

There are few places more mesmerizing than Walmart. Sure, if you’re just browsing online, it seems akin to other shopping giants like Target or Amazon. But if you’ve ever spent more than ten minutes inside the many, many, many aisles of Walmart, you’d know what I mean. The place is equal parts exhilarating and intimidating, and if you’re down for a hunt, it’s like heaven.

Unfortunately, most of us don’t dream of spending an entire Saturday afternoon browsing the never-ending beauty section, so we did the work for you. Ahead, we found the best beauty products Walmart has to offer, including a brightening eye cream, a budget-friendly hair straightener, and an 88-piece eyeshadow palette that rivals the big brands. The best part? They’re all under $23, with most clocking in around the $5 mark. 30 of our favorites ahead.

1 of 30

Yes to Grapefruit Dark Circle Correcting Eye Cream, $10.11; at Walmart

Photo: Walmart

COVERGIRL LashBlast Volume Waterproof Mascara, $6.25; at Walmart

Photo: Walmart

Real Techniques Core Collection Brush Set with 2-in-1 Case + Stand, $8.59; at Walmart

Photo: Walmart

Revlon Super Lustrous Pearl Lipstick in Love That Red, $4.47; at Walmart

Photo: Walmart

Remington Ultimate Smooth Ceramic 1" Hair Straightener, $22.39; at Walmart

Photo: Walmart

e.l.f. Cosmetics Mineral Face Primer in Adjust Green, $6; at Walmart

Photo: Walmart

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion, $6.05; at Walmart

Photo: Walmart

Revlon Perfect Style Ion+Ceramic Porcupine Round Brush, $7.08; at Walmart

Photo: Walmart

Clean & Clear Deep Action Exfoliating Scrub, $4.47; at Walmart

Photo: Walmart

SHANY Natural Fusion Color Eye Shadow Palette, $13.47; at Walmart

Photo: Walmart

Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Moist Deep Conditioning Treatment, $2.97; at Walmart

Photo: Walmart

COVERGIRL TruNaked Eyeshadow Palette, $8.99; at Walmart

Photo: Walmart

Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash, $4.47; at Walmart

Photo: Walmart

e.l.f. Cosmetics Matte Lip Color in Berry Sorbet, $2.84; at Walmart

Photo: Walmart

Eucerin Q10 Anti-Wrinkle Sensitive Skin Crème, $9.40; at Walmart

Photo: Walmart

Flower Shadow Play Eye Shadow Quad, $9.98; at Walmart

Photo: Walmart

Garnier Fructis Triple Nutrition Fortifying Shampoo, $6.97; at Walmart

Photo: Walmart

Herbal Essences Long Term Relationship Conditioner,; $4.97; at Walmart

Photo: Walmart

L'Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray; $11.79; at Walmart

Photo: Walmart

L'Oreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Powder, $8.86; at Walmart

Photo: Walmart

Maybelline New York Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick in Burgundy Blush, $4.47; at Walmart

Photo: Walmart

Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer, $7.15; at Walmart

Photo: Walmart

Neutrogena Oil-Free Moisture Sensitive Skin, $8.97; at Walmart

Photo: Walmart

Olay Regenerist Fragrance Free Micro-Sculpting Cream Moisturizer, $18.79; at Walmart

Photo: Walmart

Pantene Pro-V Daily Moisture Renewal Hydrating Shampoo, $6.42; at Walmart

Photo: Walmart

OGX Renewing Argan Oil of Morocco Extra Penetrating Oil, $5.17; at Walmart

Photo: Walmart

Rimmel Exaggerate Waterproof Eye Definer Eyeliner, $4.44; at Walmart

Photo: Walmart

SheaMoisture African Black Soap Body Wash,, $8.09; at Walmart

Photo: Walmart

Sinful Colors Professional Nail Polish in Endless Blue, $2; at Walmart

Photo: Walmart

TRESemme Flawless Curls Extra Hold Mousse, $4.94; at Walmart

Photo: Walmart

