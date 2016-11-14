30 Best Beauty Products to Buy at Walmart

There are few places more mesmerizing than Walmart. Sure, if you’re just browsing online, it seems akin to other shopping giants like Target or Amazon. But if you’ve ever spent more than ten minutes inside the many, many, many aisles of Walmart, you’d know what I mean. The place is equal parts exhilarating and intimidating, and if you’re down for a hunt, it’s like heaven.
Unfortunately, most of us don’t dream of spending an entire Saturday afternoon browsing the never-ending beauty section, so we did the work for you. Ahead, we found the best beauty products Walmart has to offer, including a brightening eye cream, a budget-friendly hair straightener, and an 88-piece eyeshadow palette that rivals the big brands. The best part? They’re all under $23, with most clocking in around the $5 mark. 30 of our favorites ahead.
Yes to Grapefruit Dark Circle Correcting Eye Cream, $10.11; at Walmart
COVERGIRL LashBlast Volume Waterproof Mascara, $6.25; at Walmart
Real Techniques Core Collection Brush Set with 2-in-1 Case + Stand, $8.59; at Walmart
Revlon Super Lustrous Pearl Lipstick in Love That Red, $4.47; at Walmart
Remington Ultimate Smooth Ceramic 1" Hair Straightener, $22.39; at Walmart
e.l.f. Cosmetics Mineral Face Primer in Adjust Green, $6; at Walmart
Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion, $6.05; at Walmart
Revlon Perfect Style Ion+Ceramic Porcupine Round Brush, $7.08; at Walmart
Clean & Clear Deep Action Exfoliating Scrub, $4.47; at Walmart
SHANY Natural Fusion Color Eye Shadow Palette, $13.47; at Walmart
Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Moist Deep Conditioning Treatment, $2.97; at Walmart
COVERGIRL TruNaked Eyeshadow Palette, $8.99; at Walmart
Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash, $4.47; at Walmart
e.l.f. Cosmetics Matte Lip Color in Berry Sorbet, $2.84; at Walmart
Eucerin Q10 Anti-Wrinkle Sensitive Skin Crème, $9.40; at Walmart
Flower Shadow Play Eye Shadow Quad, $9.98; at Walmart
Garnier Fructis Triple Nutrition Fortifying Shampoo, $6.97; at Walmart
Herbal Essences Long Term Relationship Conditioner,; $4.97; at Walmart
L'Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray; $11.79; at Walmart
L'Oreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Powder, $8.86; at Walmart
Maybelline New York Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick in Burgundy Blush, $4.47; at Walmart
Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer, $7.15; at Walmart
Neutrogena Oil-Free Moisture Sensitive Skin, $8.97; at Walmart
Olay Regenerist Fragrance Free Micro-Sculpting Cream Moisturizer, $18.79; at Walmart
Pantene Pro-V Daily Moisture Renewal Hydrating Shampoo, $6.42; at Walmart
OGX Renewing Argan Oil of Morocco Extra Penetrating Oil, $5.17; at Walmart
Rimmel Exaggerate Waterproof Eye Definer Eyeliner, $4.44; at Walmart
SheaMoisture African Black Soap Body Wash,, $8.09; at Walmart
Sinful Colors Professional Nail Polish in Endless Blue, $2; at Walmart
TRESemme Flawless Curls Extra Hold Mousse, $4.94; at Walmart
