The 35 Best Beauty Moments From ‘90s (and Early ‘00s) TV Shows

We know that every generation probably says this and will say this about their own childhood until the end of time, but we fully assert that the ‘90s and early aughts were the best years ever. Well, at least in regard to TV and childhoods (the decade can keep their cigarette smoking, JNCO Jeans, and Furbies). But for television? No question. Best ever.

We had game shows, like Double Dare, Legends of the Hidden Temple, and Figure It Out, some relatively terrifying cartoons (hello, Aaaahh!!! Real Monsters), and, of course, all of the excellence that came with One Saturday Morning (P.S. Yes, each of these is linked to YouTube videos. You’re welcome). But, best of all, we had ‘90s sitcoms, filled with crimped hair, blue eyeshadow, scrunchies, body glitter, and every other questionable trend that could be found at Limited Too and Claire’s.

And the only other thing we love more than these shows is nostalgia. So we searched the depths of the interwebs—like, the cobwebby, skeleton-filled depths—to find the best beauty moments that ever existed on ‘90s (and a few early ‘00s, because how could we not?) sitcoms and cartoons. So please put on your Jellies, grab a Snack Pack, and get ready to take a walk down memory lane with us.