5 Reasons We Love Beauty Bar’s New Store!

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

They’ve taken the e-commerce world by storm and now, everyone’s favorite online beauty destination, BeautyBar.com, has finally forayed into retail. Last night was the grand opening of the new Beauty Bar flagship store, which opened in the Americana Manhasset mall on Long Island. And while the store offers a curated selection of goods as opposed to all of the brands and products that are available on the site, we have to say the luxe store is a true beauty-addict’s heaven! Here’s our top five faves about the new “bar.”

1. The new boutique is truly a one-stop shop with products available for purchase in the front and a mini Blow Dry Bar in the back–where they’ve teamed up with local salon, nuBest, to offer blow outs.

2. Downstairs you’ll find the Treatment Room where you can book facials, waxing appointments, and eyebrow and lash treatments with one of their two licensed aestheticians.

3. Your guy won’t mind perusing the store while you shop thanks to a stock of men’s grooming and skincare products from brands like Jack Black and The Art of Shaving.

4. You’ll find favorites like Smashbox and Deborah Lippmann alongside luxe European brands and products like serums from Sisley Paris and creams from the high-end (and amazing!) Natura Bissé.

5. All of the sales associates in the store are trained makeup artists AKA you can get expert advice without a stuffy department store atmosphere.

With sights set on possibly expanding to Manhattan and the Hamptons, we can’t wait to see what the beauty giant conquers next!