Beauty Banter: What Makeup Will Outlast The Summer Heat?

Dear Beauty Banter,



What beauty products are best to outlast summer heat?

Sincerely,

Cara from St. Louis

Dear Cara,

With summer’s heat fast approaching here are a few products to add to your makeup bag:

1. Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics, OCC Tint, this oil-free, paraban-free, silicone-free,

tinted moisturizer is free of all of the stuff you don’t want on your face; while it’s moisturizing complex made from Acai extract contains the stuff you do. #winning

2. Urban Decay, 24/7 Glide-on Shadow Pencil, these waterproof double duty pencils line and create a highly blendable shadow that wont budge in the heat. Twelve irresistible shades allow you to play until your heart’s content.

3. Lorac, Breakthrough Performance Lipstick SPF, a quick swipe of this antioxidant rich lipstick gives your lips broad spectrum sun protection.

Sincerely,

Kim White

Kim White is the primary makeup artist for Emmy award winning TV personality Rachael Ray and has worked with multiple celebrities such as the girls on The City and famed photographers like Mark Seliger, Martin Schoeller, Timothy White, and Matthew Rolston. She also recently began working Fashion Week shows for the Spring 2010 season. To find out more about Kim, you can visit her blog at doihavelipstickonmyteeth.com.