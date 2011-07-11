Beauty Banter: What Is The Real Scoop On Gel Nails?

Dear Beauty Banter,

I keep hearing about gel nails – what are they exactly? Are they like acrylic nails that are known to damage your natural nails?

Sincerely,

Lucy from Jersey City

Dear Lucy,

Gel nails are one type of acrylic. It is made from a combination of a monomer liquid and polymer powder. The monomer liquid reacts with the polymer powder to form long polymer strands.

There are two types of gels, light cured or non-light cured.

Because these products are artificial they cause dehydration of the nails. So when you remove them the nail plate will be dry. If not properly cared for you risk fungus.

So if you choose to go that route, proper regular care is needed. Remove any nail that is cracked or lifting and beware of water that might get in between the artificial nail and the natural nail plate.

Sincerely,

Myrdith Leon-McCormack

Myrdith Leon McCormack is a celebrity manicurist, columnist and contributing editor. She has worked with celebrities such as Kate Hudson, Sarah Jessica Parker and Carolyn Murphy and on several advertising campaigns including H&M, Neiman Marcus, and Bloomingdales. She has also made her mark working as lead manicurist for several fashion shows such as Vera Wang and Port 1961 and her work has been photographed by leading industry insiders including Patrick Demarchelier and Steven Klein.