Dear Beauty Banter,

How do you achieve the illusion of high cheekbones if you don’t have them?

Sincerely,

Molly of New Hampshire

Dear Molly,

I find that if you contour your cheeks by placing bronzer under the cheekbone (a good one to use is Beyond Bronze by MAC) then highlight above, on the actual cheekbone, with a light shimmer cream, you get the illusion of higher cheekbones.

Sincerely,

Cheyenne Timperio

Photo Courtesy of Istock