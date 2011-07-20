Beauty Banter: How Can I Keep My Hair Stylish While Up?

Dear Beauty Banter,
With this summer heat, I want to wear my hair up all the time. How can I wear it up but keep it looking stylish?
Sincerely,
Ilana from New York, NY
Dear Ilana,
There are 3 great options you can choose from for this:
Top Knot:
Make a more intentional and stylized look rather than haphazard. Use contrasting textures between hair against your scalp and the hair in the pony — add some frizz or braids for volume and for contrast to straight hair.
Rolls (a la YSL and Louis Vuitton Spring 2011):
Roll hair along hairline into a low pony or bun and secure with hair pins.
Scarf:
Use your favorite scarf as a headband to tie the hair up for a fun throwback look.
Sincerely,
Roz, Bumble and Bumble salon