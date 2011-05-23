Beauty Banter: How Can I Keep My Eye Shadow From Creasing?

Dear Beauty Banter,

Whenever I wear eye shadow, it always ends up creasing. What can I do to keep that from happening?

Sincerely,

Maya from New Jersey

Dear Maya,

De-Crease! A very tricky situation, especially with the hot summer days to come! Keeping your shadow creaseless depends on several factors. First of all is the shadow formula. If using a cream base formula, i.e. a shadow pot, this is the most likely to crease. If this is the product you would like to use, my suggestion is to use a layering technique. Apply shadow as thin as possible to the desired area, and build coverage or color intensity. Finish with a light dusting of transparent powder. Avoid using any cream products under the cream shadow as this will add to the thickness, thus allowing more opportunity for creasing. In addition, do not use cream then powder then cream…will only look worse!

The shadow application technique that has been tried, tested and has never failed me as an artist is this..

Select a highly pigmented, and nicely textured eye shadow. First apply a thin pre-base or foundation onto the lid. Using a nice quality brush, slightly dip the brush in water, then apply to the pan of color. Once your desired color is on the brush, sweep onto the lid. Use as many colors as desired to achieve your look. You can then blend with a dry brush. And finish using shadow dry as well! The area most likely to crease is the lower lid, beneath the brow bone. This works on-stage, on the beach etc..

Sincerely,

Pamela Taylor, Makeup Artist

Pamela Taylor is an internationally recognized authority on makeup. She is based in New York and does beauty for the print and fashion. Taylor is also a published author and cosmetic industry consultant. For more information visit info@pamelataylor.com

