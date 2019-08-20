Beauty Bakerie Is Launching the Dewy Foundation of Your Dreams

Col$28We all want what we can’t have, which is why I would kill for my dry skin to be a little less dry. I’m sure those with oily skin feel the same way. Luckily, there’s a foundation for all of us to look and feel our best. Beauty Bakerie’s InstaBake Aqua Glass Foundation is the newest complexion product from founder Cashmere Nicole’s brand and made for those with dry and combination skin—or, really, anyone who favors a more dewy finish. Here’s what we know about the buzzy new launch so far.

Beauty Bakerie‘s first foundation, #1 Cake Mix Demi-Matte, was created for those with a more oily skin type. InstaBake is the follow-up for those like me who loved the medium-to-full coverage but found it a bit too matte. It can be worn with or without a primer and customized depending on your desired coverage. Like Cake Mix, it comes in 30 shades from 301N (deepest neutral) to 359C (lightest cool).

If you get a new foundation, you’ll probably need a hydrating concealer to go with it. In comes InstaBake 3-in-1 Concealer, with its 18 shades to hide undereye circles, dark spots and pesky breakouts.

Did you think that was it? You have to set it all, don’t you? That’s where Sweet Grace Baking Spray comes in. It’s infused with anti-aging aloe and ginger extract and will help keep makeup from cracking and fading.

Don’t worry—you don’t have to wait forever for these newbies to hit shelves. InstaBake Foundation retails for $34, the Concealer for $20 and Baking Spray for $18. Each will be available on the Beauty Bakerie website August 25, as well as Ulta.

