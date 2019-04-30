Beauty Bakerie’s Setting Powder Shade Extension Looks Stunning

Entrepreneur Cashmere Nicole created Beauty Bakerie back in 2011 and hasn’t slowed down since. We love the brand for its inclusive shade range and healthy ingredients—all vegan, paraben-free and cruelty-free. You might remember when Nicole made waves for numbering her foundation shades from dark to light instead of the usual light to dark. Now, she’s expanding one of her first and most popular beauty products. A Beauty Bakerie Flour Setting Powder Extension is coming soon and we can’t contain our excitement.

Fans love the powder for the way it smoothes the complexion and sets foundation for all-day wear, leaving behind a soft matte finish. Each shade also has its own benefits, like redness-reducing and brightening. Plus, they come in seriously cute packaging meant to resemble baking powder. In fact, as the name suggests, each product in the line has a baking theme, like #1 Cake Mix Demi-Matte Foundation in a cake mix box and Blending Egg Beauty Sponges in, you guessed it, an egg carton.

This week’s launch features three new hues of Flour Setting Powder to make the shade range even more inclusive. There’s already Oat (a translucent), Cassava (a yellow for redness), Flour (a pink for brightening) and Cacao (a brown). She’s adding shades that slip right into this range, including Almond (a Chestnut), Plantain (a Caramel) and Rice (a white).

Grab each of the Beauty Bakerie Flour Setting Powder shades for $24 when they launch May 3 on Beauty Bakerie’s website and soon, Ulta.