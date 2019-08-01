Beauty Bakerie’s New Lipsticks Are For Anyone Over the Ultra-Matte Look

Does this week seem extremely long to anyone? Well, Friday is about to get even sweeter. Beauty Bakerie is #blessing us with another liquid lipstick formula to add to its existing line of Matte Lip Whips, Glosses and Cake Pop Lippies. Crème Liquid Lipstick is different because it’s super-comfortable and hydrating, but still has that full coverage pigment we all want—while being smudge-proof, of course.

Beauty Bakerie did launch one Crème Liquid Lipstick in July under the Queen Naja collaboration. Call it a sneak preview, if you will. It’s a pretty neutral shade called Royal Status. There’s one more neutral launching called Granny’s Recipe, which has enough pink in it to look different from Royal Status when applied. Two other shades are joining: On the Rox (a soft berry) and Bubble Wrap (a deep mauve). As always with Beauty Bakerie products, all lippies are paraben-free as well as vegan and cruelty-free.

Beauty Bakerie continues to bust out buzzy new products. It recently expanded its popular Flour Setting Powder shades ($24 at Beauty Bakerie) and launched The Queen Naija Duo Lip Kit ($30 at Beauty Bakerie), which includes Queentivities Lip Gloss and the Royal Status shade. Want to try the Crème Liquid Lipsticks, too? They retail for $20 and will be available August 2 on the Beauty Bakerie website.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.