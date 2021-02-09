Beauty Bakerie Just Dropped An Affordable—& Adorable—New Line At Target

Since 2011, Cashmere Nicole has been bringing us trend-driven, high-quality makeup via her Beauty Bakerie brand. It grew exponentially in 2015 and now has hit another major milestone. Beauty Bakerie Bite Size has launched at Target! The line includes smaller and even more affordable versions of the products you know and love, as well as new launches. Most of the makeup is priced between $5 and $17, making it more accessible to a larger audience.

“Beauty Bakerie Bite Size was created in an effort to continue down the path of inclusion across as many verticals as possible including socioeconomic status,” Nicole said in a statement. “The Bite Size line will give those shopping a lower

price point, exposure to, and experience of the brand. We actually spotted the brand at Target this weekend and it looks incredible next to other Black-owned brands making moves, including The Lip Bar and Mented.

We know you just want to get down to trying the products. There are so many to choose from, it was hard to choose our favorites. Shop them all, below.

Pinch of Flour Better Not Bitter Setting Powder

Try this cult-favorite setting powder in four different shades.

Lip Whip Lip Makeup

This vegan, smudge-proof and water-proof lipstick comes in 10 shades.

Snackaroons Highlighter

These small, buttery highlighters pack a punch in two hues.

Highlighter $14.69 buy it

The Jellies Lip Balm

Fans are loving these vegan lip balms that turn pink on your lips.

Eyeshadow Palette

There are two pretty nine-shade palettes to choose from.