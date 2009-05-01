Beauty At The Gym

So I was at the gym yesterday when I looked over to my huffing and puffing neighbor on the treadmill next to me and was stunned that this woman was sweating up a storm in a full face of makeup. I mean like going to a dinner party makeup. I understand that a lot of us don’t want people to see us with absolutely no makeup on at the gym, but you don’t need to go that far. It just looked wrong.

Gyms have become quite the social scene, from seeing co-workers to meeting men. The problem here is that at the end of the day, you still need to get hot and sweaty during your workout and wearing a lot of makeup can just clog your pores, run down your face and make you look like you are trying way too hard.

Instead of heavy foundation, try using a light layer of tinted moisturizer for coverage. I like Lorac ProtecTINT SPF 30 Oil-Free Tinted Moisturizer. It gives you a little coverage, sun protection and facial moisture all in one. A spot of under eye concealer under the eyes will eliminate any darkness there. Don’t bother powdering your skin because you will just get sweaty anyway and a lot of heavy powder can look chalky. Skip blush as well because you will probably work yourself into a natural flush and the sheerness of the tinted moisturizer will allow it to show through. Do apply a little cream highlighter under the brows and on the inner corners of the eyes for a little sparkle. Use Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired by Carmindy Natural Highlighter Duo. A quick slick of waterproof chocolate brown eyeliner pencil along the upper lash line, followed by a quick sweep of tube mascara that won’t run or smudge, like Blinc Kiss Me Mascara, finishes you off. Stay away from gloss or lipstick at the gym, which will look overdone and opt for a slightly tinted lip balm for a hint of color and lots of moisture. Now you can go train like a Navy Seal and still look good while doing it! As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.