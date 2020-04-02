17 Replay-Worthy Beauty ASMR Videos That Hypnotize and Satisfy

In times like these, even the smallest breaks from reality, like beauty ASMR videos, are a godsend. ASMR, short for “Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response,” refers to the tingly feeling that travels from the head down the spine in response to certain sounds, feelings or descriptions. And even if it’s a mere 15-second video, the opportunity to turn your brain off and focus on something inexplicably satisfying shouldn’t be missed.
While there are the classic ASMR videos of nails clicking against a microphone or slime being stretched and smushed, we’re partial to the beauty-centric ones. Makeup application in itself can be so satisfying—we’re talking precise lipstick application, the sweep of a highlighter brush onto a cheekbone, painting glossy eyeshadow onto a lid, swatching glittery pigments; the list goes on.
Of course, we can’t discount some of the more creative ways people have been creating ASMR content using beauty products, like mixing lipstick shades or pouring out bottles of nail polish to create swirls of color and glitter. Are you salivating just from reading this? Because I definitely am.
And then there’s the most obvious example of ASMR that we never knew we had in front of us all along: manicures. How many of us sit and watch, mesmerized by the perfect strokes of polish onto our nails during a trip to the salon? Whether it’s a classic manicure or a fancy work of nail art, there’s no denying nail polish application might be the most satisfying beauty ASMR moment of all.
So take a little break from your day and get ready to be hypnotized and relaxed by some of our favorite beauty ASMR videos below.
1. Face Painting
a chocolatey dream 🤤🍫 - a delicious glossy lid moment with @ayomyerss ✨ @anastasiabeverlyhills soft glam palette on eyes with @nickaknewyork gloss on top ✨ —— #glossyeyes #glossylids #makeup #graphicmakeup #smokyeye #nycmua #anastasiabeverlyhills #softglam #abhsoftglam #graphiceyeliner #makeupvideos #mua #makeupartist #editorialmakeup #undiscoveredmuas #undiscovered_muas #colorfulmakeup #artisticmakeup #theartistedit
That eye gloss slides on so smoothly, we can’t get enough.
That purple pigment thooooo.
Painting in the lines never looked so satisfying.
NEXT-GENERATION GRAPHICS⚡⚡⚡ Stun everyone with MAJOR eye envy with the *NEW* #Mothership VI: Midnight Sun Eye Palette— Mother's magical blend of gleaming golds and molten MATTES. ⚡⚡⚡Get the look at PATMcGRATH.COM and @sephora #PMGHowTo 一 Use a small liner brush dampened with Mehron Mixing Liquid with create a graphic wing shape using ‘BLITZ VIOLET ORCHID’ pigment 一 Define along the upper & lower lash line with ‘BLTIZ VIOLET ORCHID’ pigment on a liner brush dampened with Mehron Mixing Liquid 一 Define the socket & lower lash line with ‘BLOOD MOON 005’ pigment on a liner brush dampened with Mehron Mixing Liquid 一 Apply Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner along the lash line & extend into a wing 一 Apply FetishEYES Mascara & false lashes 一 Swipe ‘ASTRAL SOLSTICE’ pigment onto the lid
Obviously, Queen Pat McGrath delivers with some of the best beauty ASMR content.
Orange Latex ⏯️ #Makeup #Blending #Colour #Eyeshadow #Orange #Sun #MACArtLibrary #Gloss #MACPro #MACCosmetics #TheArtistEdit #Beauty #Model #Pose #Berlin #Love #MyArtistCommunity #Colour #Technique #Advanced #Editorial #Inspiration @v93oo @inbeautmag @theartistedit @maccosmeticsdeutschland @maccosmetics ✨: @rose_kiamuahela 🎶: @felivand - "Same old"
Less talky, more glossy.
2. Lippie Heaven
When the last of the red pigment swipes on perfectly, *chills*.
Legit cannot look away from the smashing pigments.
2 minutes Ombré Lip Moment 💋 Perfect for the Holiday Season 🥂💁🏻♀️ #repost • @marcjacobsbeauty Power couple. Recreate this sparkling ombre lip look starting with Le Marc lipstick in Blow in the corners and Enamored Dazzling gloss in Pick Up! in the center for the ultimate pout. #lipgloss #lipstick #ombrelips #makeup #beauty
Wait for the gold gloss, and then you’ll really feel those spine tingles.
We know you're completely zoned out watching this #beautyasmr video. Below is a list of team DRK Beauty's favorite berry lipsticks. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 1. Power Move Lip Crayon by @bitebeauty in Açaí Smash⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 2. Velvet Matte Lip Pencil by @narsissist in Train Bleu⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 3. Super Stay Matte Ink by @maybelline in Artist⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 4. Future Matte Lipstick by @fempowerbeauty in Eve⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #RG: @bitebeauty
Suddenly we’re craving a berry fruit salad.
3. Nice Nails
Such precise lines. Such satisfaction.
Obviously we hate to see nail polish go to waste, but we think this is a worthy cause.
Literally hypnotized by this swirl.
4. Highlighter Heaven
Found: the perfect glow.
Currently watching this on repeat.
Highlight is all the rage - but you know what should be even more, SKINCARE! Healthy, well-tended skin glows more and then the highlight is just the topping on your blingin’ complexion! I love prepping my models skin with @dermalogica, particularly the Daily Microfoliant to rid of dead skin and really see how the skin’s texture and true tones, Antioxidant Hydramist, Phyto Replenish Oil (can be added into cream foundations for a luminous finish) and Active Moist. Then, if you’re looking for a bomb cream highlight, try out @youngblood_cosmetics Illuminate Palette - buff this baby in for the ultimate holiday skin! 💫 All products available @saloncentric because #ittakesapro. #saloncentricambassador • • • • #losangelesmakeupartist #lasvegasmakeupartist #skincare #skintips #makeupvideos #glowingskin #glossylips #highlightergoals #glowup #holidaymakeup #glassskin #dermalogica #youngbloodcosmetics
Watching that highlighter blend in is the highlight of our day.
5. Serious Swatching
We’re not sure which swatch in this video is our favorite.
This multi-chrome shadow is all sorts of satisfying.