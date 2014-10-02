Beauty and the Real Girl: Save Your Hair with Coconut Oil

Going backstage and learning tips and tricks from the professionals may be an adventure, but sometimes, the best tricks come from real girls. In “Beauty and the Real Girl,” we learn the best beauty tips, tricks and secrets from girls just like us.

We all love a product that has multiple uses, and Coconut Oil has become a must-have due to the fact that it can be used pretty much anywhere – and with the amount of moisture that it brings it can hardly be matched. Amanda Scatuorchio, a holistic health coach and blogger for the site Wholesome Helper, told us why she loves the stuff so much – and exactly how she revives her skin and hair each week.

“Using International Harvest’s raw organic coconut oil on my hair, face and neck two days a week leaves my hair and skin feeling totally refreshed! Once or twice a week, I let it soak in for 5- 8 hours, then gently wash it off with Cetaphil sensitive face wash, and lastly apply serum (I use MyChelle) and then daily/nightly apply moisturizer on my face. For hair, thoroughly wash using shampoo/conditioner of your choice (I use Avalon organics). This weekly regimen gives me the best results for keeping my skin and hair hydrated.”

Where to buy: International Harvest Raw Organic Coconut Oil, $13.99, gohunza.com