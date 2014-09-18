Beauty and the Real Girl: A Natural Foundation With a Flawless Finish

Going backstage and learning tips and tricks from the professionals may be an adventure, but sometimes, the best tricks come from real girls. In “Beauty and the Real Girl,” we learn the best beauty tips, tricks and secrets from girls just like us.

No matter what our style is when it comes to makeup, something we can all appreciate is a flawless foundation. As the base of our makeup, we rely on our foundation to look perfect, because it if it doesn’t, then our concealer, blush, bronzer, highlighter, and all that come after it, won’t either. A natural and long-lasting finish is all we ask for, yet sometimes that seems nearly impossible to find. So, when we saw Lucia Castellana rocking the best “no-makeup” makeup look we’ve ever seen after a long day, she was barely able to tell us that it was all thanks to Bare Minerals Original Foundation, before we were sprinting up the block to Sephora to snag a jar of our own.

“One beauty product that I couldn’t live without would be Bare Minerals Original Foundation,” Lucia tells us. “I love it because it’s not cakey and blends naturally into my skin. I use it as a foundation and a bronzer, it evens my skin tone and gives me a little extra color. I’ve tried a lot of other products similar to this and they don’t last as well throughout the day. It’s also mainly natural ingredients, so I feel like it’s better for my skin than most products.”

Where to Buy: Bare Minerals Original Foundation, $27, Sephora.com