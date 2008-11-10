Beauty and the East

I was recently fortunate enough to go on a trip to China. It was for business but it was somewhere that I always wanted to visit and a culture I always wanted to experience.

My colleague and I were staying in Shanghai in one of the most amazing hotels I have ever stayed at. On our second night, after a rigorous 8-hour personal tour of the city and a dinner consisting of bountifully bony chicken and broth flavored rice and bean cake, I decided to head to the hotel spa and get a massage.

I’ve had a massage one other time in my life. They just make me nervous. I’m not going to lie, having my back fat on display for another person to knead is just something I don’t really look forward to unless it’s a poorly lit room. But on this occasion I didn’t care. I shuffled myself to the front desk and said wearily, “I’d like a massage please?” The nice girl handed me the price list and I perused it, looking for the cheapest one.

Chinese Finger Massage – 350 RMB. Roughly $50 American dollars. But was it a massage for my fingers?

“What does this massage consist of?”

“No oil, very veeeerrrrry deeeep deeeeeeeeeeeep tissue and they cover you with towel the entire time.”

“Ok. I’ll have that.”

I was escorted to the locker room to change and when I emerged in my Barney colored robe my masseuse was waiting for me. Let me ask a question: Why are all female masseuses less than 5-feet tall and weigh 75 pounds? Yet they pack a massaging punch that leaves your legs feeling gelatinous. It’s a mystery.

I de-robed and lay face down in my undies with a white towel over my body.

“You want rough or light?”

It had been a long day.

“Rough please.”

She started with my neck and shoulders, which felt amazing. Suddenly the 10-hour workdays sitting in front of my computer melted away and I was totally relaxed and loving Shanghai. Loving everyone in fact.

She moved down to the middle of my back and down to my tailbone area. My warm and fuzzy feeling was replaced with an image of water Buffalo stampeding over me.

“Uuuuuuuuuuuuurghhhaaaaaaahhhh,” was all I could manage to get out as she worked her voodoo finger magic on my deltoids.

“Ah you OK?”

“Uh huh.”

My face was beginning to sweat. The stampeding Water Buffalo sensation lasted for a few more minutes. I couldn’t see but I swear she sat on the table as she dug her elbows into my kidneys.

Then she proceeded to do a continuous sliding motion on my back. It felt like a granite rolling pin was going up and down, up and down mashing my spine together.

I felt like I was being steamrolled, yet the sensation felt so good. But at the same time I was slightly paranoid that she was going to knock a vertebra out of place so I would inadvertently wiggle my toes to make sure I still had sensation below the waist.

“GuuuuuuuuuuuuuurgglegaaaAAAAAAHHHHHHH……”

“You Ok?”

*weeze* “Ya.”

Then she moved to my buttocks. Now, keep in mind I am covered with a towel the entire time so there is no hand on buttocks action. She took my left cheek first and began to work the muscle. Then she grabbed it full on in her hand and wiggled it around in a circular motion. Picture a baker working out pizza dough on the table to make it into the crust. Basically it was like she was trying to make my left cheek into crust.

It felt really good. I mean I’d never had someone’s knuckle kneading my bum before but it felt like any other part of my body that was getting massaged. I did start to giggle though. But my masseuse was wiggling me around so much it was impossible to tell.

Somehow I managed to fall asleep. After the butt massage I rolled onto my back and she fingered my legs and arms and shoulders again. At the end she had to gently shake me awake. My eyes snapped open but I stayed put. I actually felt relaxed and like jelly. I guess liking it rough has its perks!

The next day I went back for more beauty. My nails were looking seriously scandalous and my upper lip was so fuzzy you could’ve braided it.

I decided to get a manicure and a lip wax and figured that the ladies at the Shangri-la spa would know what they were doing.

Uh huh.

Not only did it take 20 minutes to take off my existing nail polish but also when it came time to put the color on the woman informed me that they don’t have any colors. What kind of place was this???

So I had to hightail it up to my room, grab my OPI Lincoln Park After Dark standby that I always travel with along with my Essie Good to Go topcoat and go back to the spa to have my nails painted. The result yielded something that looked like a right handed 3 year old with two left hands pained my nails. I didn’t know what to do. The women spoke very little English and she just kept smiling at me after she did every coat. So I smiled back and just told her to fill in the gaps better.

Then came the lip waxing.

I get a lot of things waxed on my body. A lot. And the facial lip is bar none the most painful place to have waxed. So you can imagine the AGONY I was in as this girl waxed my lip about 7 times because the wax wasn’t working and then proceeded to take a tweezer to them.

After 20 minutes of Chinese lip wax torture I started to wonder if I even had an upper lip left! I started to freak out and exhale heavily every time she would pull out another lip hair. Finally I shot up and said, a little too frantically, “Ok! Great! That’s enough. I can do this in my room.” As I spoke she continued to tweeze me. I had to grab her hand mid pluck and say to her, “Please stop. I’ll do it myself.”

*Smile* “HAHA Okay!”

I paid the money for the manicure and wax ($35 USD!! I think I got Shanghai-d!!) and bolted from the spa area back to my room thanking the beauty Gods that a Mani/Pedi/Wax combo in the US is a measly $30!