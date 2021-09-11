10 Beauty Advent Calendars to Grab Now Before They Sell Out

Alright, hear me out—I know it’s only September and technically still summer, but you should order your December beauty advent calendars now. If you wait until November, your faves might be sold out and that’s not the way you want to start the holiday season.

The secret about beauty advent calendars is that they’re great deals. Whether want to try your go-to skincare brand’s entire product line or do a mix-and-match of famously good beauty products, you can get 12 or 24 items for a fraction of the full retail price. Plus, they’re fun. If you have a collector’s mindset or get a burst of serotonin whenever you unbox one item, you should definitely add an advent calendar to your cart. It’s basically 24 days of presents to yourself (or the loved one you gift it to).

We founded up the 10 best beauty advent calendars that are either available right at this very moment or can be preordered. And because we love finding amazing deals, we found a few advent calendars that you will literally save hundreds of dollars on—we’re not kidding. Scroll down to find out which ones we’re talking about. We also found some budget-friendly advent calendars that are under $20, which are perfect early holiday gifts.

The advent calendars below encompass the wide range of beauty products out there, from nail polish to skincare. No matter what you’re into, you can get a set that’ll fuel your obsession. And you’ll want to keep an eye on this list—we’ll be updating it periodically leading up to peak advent calendar szn.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

bareMinerals

If you live for clean beauty, this advent calendar is a must-have. Inside, you’ll find everything from gel cleansers to liquid lipsticks, so you’ll have both your skincare and makeup stash refreshed for the new year.

LOOKFANTASTIC

This advent calendar is available only available for preorder, but you shouldn’t wait until October 1 to order, because it will definitely sell out. Boasting $500 worth of beauty products this cal includes heavy-hitters like NARS, Kate Somerville and Shiseido, it’s the gift that keeps on giving (until Christmas).

NYX

NYX has gathered up its most popular products for this star-studded advent calendar. We don’t even know what’s in this advent calendar, but NYX has teased that it will feature full-sizes…

SpaLife

For this stressful season, add a little self-care and joy to your life with 12 days of surprise bath bombs. Each bath bomb is a different color and a unique scent.

Ciaté London

You don’t only need to celebrate the holiday season with skincare and makeup advent calendars. This nail polish calendar includes 22 mini polishes, one full-size, a primer and a keepsake illustration. It’s a perfect gift for the person who always has their nails done.

Elemis

Skincare lovers rejoice—and add this advent calendar to your cart right now. It’s valued at $562 and is going for $250. It includes everything from a cleansing balm to an enzyme peel, so your skin can look holiday party-ready.

TILI

If you want a variety of different brands and products in your advent cal, this is a great pick. You can add Sunday Riley, Peter Thomas Roth, Elemis and other luxury beauty brands to your daily routine.

ChapStick

Alright, this isn’t quite an advent calendar, but if you use self-control, you can pull one ChapStick out of this pouch every day for 10 days straight. Enjoy holiday-icious flavors like Candy Cane and Holiday Cocoa.

BeautyPro

This 12 Days of Christmask Advent Calendar includes SO many sheet masks for your face, eyes, hands and feet. You’ll be able to get some TLC before those holiday parties.

Rituals

Take the holiday season one day at a time with this 24-day calendar. It boasts shower products, a scrub glove and a number of mini candles. This is the perfect gift for the person who has a hard time relaxing in November and December.