25 Beauty Advent Calendars You’ll Keep Using After the Holidays

25 Beauty Advent Calendars You’ll Keep Using After the Holidays

25 Beauty Advent Calendars You’ll Keep Using After the Holidays
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

There are two important things to consider when holiday shopping for the ones you love: first things first, choosing a gift you know they’ll actually like and use. Call us sentimental, but we think there’s nothing more special than giving a gift that you know had meaning and thought behind it. The second is getting the most bang for your buck. While we love and want to excite loved ones with treasured finds, there’s nothing shabby about finding a good deal too.

MORE: 17 Not-So-Ordinary Ornaments That Will Make Beauty Lovers Squeal

If you’re looking to both please and find a good steal, Advent calendars are a great option for nearly anyone on your list. There’s something magical and pretty exciting about opening a new gift each day throughout the month and discovering new finds that you can add to your staple collection. We rounded up the top beauty Advent calendars this season full of top-notch makeup, hair and skin-care finds that are sure to please.

1 of 25
STYLECASTER | Beauty Advent Calendars 2018 | Nails Inc 12 Days of Beauty Gold Advent Calendar
Nails Inc. 12 Days of Beauty Gold Advent Calendar

You won’t find any pint-size gifts in this set. Pamper yourself from head to toe (literally) with full-size goodies like über-hydrating face masks and holiday-ready nail colors.

$49 at Nails Inc

Photo: Nails Inc.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Advent Calendars 2018 | Birchbox Limited Edition Countdown to Beauty 2018
Birchbox Limited Edition Countdown to Beauty 2018

Filled with top-selling brands like Benefit Cosmetics, Ouai, Lipstick Frog and Sunday Riley, this limited-edition gift is sure to sell out fast.

$42 at Birchbox

Photo: Birchbox.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Advent Calendars 2018 | Atelier Cologne Luxury Advent Calendar
Atelier Cologne Luxury Advent Calendar

Spritz on a myriad of luxurious scents with mini colognes, shower gels, lotions and soaps.

$350 at Sephora

Photo: Atelier Cologne.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Advent Calendars 2018 | Amore Pacific 12 Days of Essential Beauty 2018 Advent Calendar
Amore Pacific 12 Days of Essential Beauty 2018 Advent Calendar

Attention all K-beauty lovers, this Advent calendar is chock-full of deluxe sample-sized skin beautifiers.

Coming soon at Sephora

Photo: Amore Pacific.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Advent Calendars 2018 | Dermalogica 12 Days to Glow Gift Set
Dermalogica 12 Days to Glow Gift Set

Gift someone with a completely new skin-care routine that will give them clear, healthy and radiant skin like this derm-approved set.

$135 at EDC Skincare

Photo: Dermalogica.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Advent Calendars 2018 | Diptyque 2018 Advent Calendar
Diptyque 2018 Advent Calendar

If you love Diptyque, this is the gift for you. Open to reveal 25 drawers filled with scented treasures from candles to fragrance to body care.

$425 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Diptyque.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Advent Calendars 2018 | essie House of Color 2018 Advent Calendar
Essie House of Color 2018 Advent Calendar

Swipe on any mani you please with these twelve hues.

Available exclusively at Costco

Photo: essie.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Advent Calendars 2018 | Jo Malone Advent Calendar
Jo Malone London Advent Calendar

Colognes, candles and body products, oh my! Bring the British goods stateside with this luxurious gift.

$450 at Jo Malone

Photo: Jo Malone London.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Advent Calendars 2018 | Lip Smacker 12 Days of Kiss-mas Advent Calendar
Lip Smacker 12 Days of Kiss-mas Advent Calendar

Take it back to the '90s with these blast-from-the-past balms in every flavor you could imagine.

Coming soon at Target

Photo: Lip Smacker.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Advent Calendars 2018 | L’Occitane Advent Calendar
L’Occitane Advent Calendar

Say oui to this nifty gift overflowing with stellar French skin care finds.

$124 at L’Occitane

 

Photo: L’Occitane.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Advent Calendars 2018 | LookFantastic Advent Calendar
LookFantastic Advent Calendar

A great way to discover new beauty finds, this Advent calendar is filled with goodies under every beauty category.

$115 at LookFantastic

Photo: LookFantastic.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Advent Calendars 2018 | Net-A-Porter 25 Days of Beauty
Net-a-Porter 25 Days of Beauty

If you’re looking for an uber-luxurious gift, this is it. Twenty-five miniature drawers reveal only the most prestigious makeup, skincare and hair finds.

$208 at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Advent Calendars 2018 | NYX Sugar Trip 24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar
NYX Sugar Trip 24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar

Filled with shadows, lippies, highlighters and blushes in 24 new shades you can only find in this gift set!

$55 at NYX Cosmetics

Photo: NYX Cosmetics.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Advent Calendars 2018 | OleHenriksen Glow Home for #HyggeTime 4-PC Skincare Advent Calendar
OleHenriksen Glow Home for #HyggeTime 4-Pc Skincare Advent Calendar

Snag this just in time for your office holiday party and your co-workers will be thanking you for these top-selling skincare essentials.

$40 at OleHenriksen

Photo: OleHenriksen.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Advent Calendars 2018 | OPI Nutcracker Advent Calendar Mini 25 Pack
OPI Nutcracker Advent Calendar Mini 25 Pack

More than two dozen bright, dark and glitzy nail colors can be found in this online-exclusive Advent calendar.

$50 at Ulta

Photo: OPI.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Advent Calendars 2018 | QVC Beauty Christmas Advent Calendar 24-Piece Collection
QVC Beauty Christmas Advent Calendar 24-Piece Collection

This QVC special features your favorite beauty finds from hydrating cleansers to brow perfectors and everything in between.

$65 at QVC

Photo: QVC Beauty.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Advent Calendars 2018 | Rituals The Ritual of Advent Calendar 2018
Rituals The Ritual of Advent Calendar 2018

Gift a loved one with 24 days of luxurious skin care, candles and more in this Rituals-filled Advent calendar.

$89 at Lord and Taylor

Photo: Rituals.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Advent Calendars 2018 | Sephora Collection Wish Upon A Star Advent Calendar
Sephora Collection Wish Upon a Star Advent Calendar

You can’t go wrong with a dozen of Sephora Collections’ top sellers found in this Advent calendar.

$36 at Sephora

Photo: Sephora.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Advent Calendars 2018 | Space NK Advent Calendar
Space NK Advent Calendar

This enchanting set is sure to please. No matter who you gift with this Advent calendar, they’re sure to love each and every beauty find.

$250 at Space NK

Photo: Space NK.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Advent Calendars 2018 | Susanne Kaufmann Advent Calendar
Susanne Kaufmann Advent Calendar

If you’re looking for a healthy skin and hair gift, this super-luxe set is for you. Filled with organic oils and bath products, this set will have you begging for pampering time.

$178 at Credo Beauty

Photo: Susanne Kaufmann.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Advent Calendars 2018 | The Body Shop 25 Days of the Enchanted Deluxe Advent Calendar
The Body Shop 25 Days of the Enchanted Deluxe Advent Calendar

In addition to the wonderful delights you’d expect in this Advent calendar, this season’s edition has loads of surprises like full-size body butter, face mist and matte lip liquid.

$110 at The Body Shop

Photo: The Body Shop.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Advent Calendars 2018 | Tocca Beauty Ten Days of Tocca
Tocca Beauty Ten Days of Tocca

The perfect gift for a fragrance newbie, this set comes with a mix of perfumes and lotions in the signature Tocca girl scents.

$50 at Dermstore

Photo: Tocca Beauty.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Advent Calendars 2018 | Ulta 12 Days of Beauty
Ulta 12 Days of Beauty

A budget-friendly option for a bestie, co-worker or family member filled with a variety of makeup items from lipstick to eyeliner to highlighter.

$18 at Ulta

Photo: Ulta.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Advent Calendars 2018 | Saje Wellness 12 Days of Wellness Advent Calendar
Saje Wellness 12 Days of Wellness Advent Calendar

A limited-edition collection of essential oils with a ceramic diffuser to match.

$109.95 at Saje Wellness

Photo: Saje Wellness.
STYLECASTER | Beauty Advent Calendars 2018 | NARS Uncensored Advent Calendar
NARS Uncensored Advent Calendar

This gift set is as cool as it looks. Filled with fan favorites like the signature Orgasm blush and Velvet Matte Lip Pencils, what’s not to love?

$150 at NARS Cosmetics

Photo: NARS Cosmetics.

