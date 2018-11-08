25 Beauty Advent Calendars You’ll Keep Using After the Holidays

There are two important things to consider when holiday shopping for the ones you love: first things first, choosing a gift you know they’ll actually like and use. Call us sentimental, but we think there’s nothing more special than giving a gift that you know had meaning and thought behind it. The second is getting the most bang for your buck. While we love and want to excite loved ones with treasured finds, there’s nothing shabby about finding a good deal too.
If you’re looking to both please and find a good steal, Advent calendars are a great option for nearly anyone on your list. There’s something magical and pretty exciting about opening a new gift each day throughout the month and discovering new finds that you can add to your staple collection. We rounded up the top beauty Advent calendars this season full of top-notch makeup, hair and skin-care finds that are sure to please.
Nails Inc. 12 Days of Beauty Gold Advent Calendar
You won’t find any pint-size gifts in this set. Pamper yourself from head to toe (literally) with full-size goodies like über-hydrating face masks and holiday-ready nail colors.
$49 at Nails Inc
Birchbox Limited Edition Countdown to Beauty 2018
Filled with top-selling brands like Benefit Cosmetics, Ouai, Lipstick Frog and Sunday Riley, this limited-edition gift is sure to sell out fast.
$42 at Birchbox
Atelier Cologne Luxury Advent Calendar
Spritz on a myriad of luxurious scents with mini colognes, shower gels, lotions and soaps.
$350 at Sephora
Amore Pacific 12 Days of Essential Beauty 2018 Advent Calendar
Attention all K-beauty lovers, this Advent calendar is chock-full of deluxe sample-sized skin beautifiers.
Coming soon at Sephora
Dermalogica 12 Days to Glow Gift Set
Gift someone with a completely new skin-care routine that will give them clear, healthy and radiant skin like this derm-approved set.
$135 at EDC Skincare
Diptyque 2018 Advent Calendar
If you love Diptyque, this is the gift for you. Open to reveal 25 drawers filled with scented treasures from candles to fragrance to body care.
$425 at Neiman Marcus
Essie House of Color 2018 Advent Calendar
Swipe on any mani you please with these twelve hues.
Available exclusively at Costco
Jo Malone London Advent Calendar
Colognes, candles and body products, oh my! Bring the British goods stateside with this luxurious gift.
$450 at Jo Malone
Lip Smacker 12 Days of Kiss-mas Advent Calendar
Take it back to the '90s with these blast-from-the-past balms in every flavor you could imagine.
Coming soon at Target
L’Occitane Advent Calendar
Say oui to this nifty gift overflowing with stellar French skin care finds.
$124 at L’Occitane
LookFantastic Advent Calendar
A great way to discover new beauty finds, this Advent calendar is filled with goodies under every beauty category.
$115 at LookFantastic
Net-a-Porter 25 Days of Beauty
If you’re looking for an uber-luxurious gift, this is it. Twenty-five miniature drawers reveal only the most prestigious makeup, skincare and hair finds.
$208 at Net-A-Porter
NYX Sugar Trip 24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar
Filled with shadows, lippies, highlighters and blushes in 24 new shades you can only find in this gift set!
$55 at NYX Cosmetics
OleHenriksen Glow Home for #HyggeTime 4-Pc Skincare Advent Calendar
Snag this just in time for your office holiday party and your co-workers will be thanking you for these top-selling skincare essentials.
$40 at OleHenriksen
OPI Nutcracker Advent Calendar Mini 25 Pack
More than two dozen bright, dark and glitzy nail colors can be found in this online-exclusive Advent calendar.
$50 at Ulta
QVC Beauty Christmas Advent Calendar 24-Piece Collection
This QVC special features your favorite beauty finds from hydrating cleansers to brow perfectors and everything in between.
$65 at QVC
Rituals The Ritual of Advent Calendar 2018
Gift a loved one with 24 days of luxurious skin care, candles and more in this Rituals-filled Advent calendar.
$89 at Lord and Taylor
Sephora Collection Wish Upon a Star Advent Calendar
You can’t go wrong with a dozen of Sephora Collections’ top sellers found in this Advent calendar.
$36 at Sephora
Space NK Advent Calendar
This enchanting set is sure to please. No matter who you gift with this Advent calendar, they’re sure to love each and every beauty find.
$250 at Space NK
Susanne Kaufmann Advent Calendar
If you’re looking for a healthy skin and hair gift, this super-luxe set is for you. Filled with organic oils and bath products, this set will have you begging for pampering time.
$178 at Credo Beauty
The Body Shop 25 Days of the Enchanted Deluxe Advent Calendar
In addition to the wonderful delights you’d expect in this Advent calendar, this season’s edition has loads of surprises like full-size body butter, face mist and matte lip liquid.
$110 at The Body Shop
Tocca Beauty Ten Days of Tocca
The perfect gift for a fragrance newbie, this set comes with a mix of perfumes and lotions in the signature Tocca girl scents.
$50 at Dermstore
Ulta 12 Days of Beauty
A budget-friendly option for a bestie, co-worker or family member filled with a variety of makeup items from lipstick to eyeliner to highlighter.
$18 at Ulta
Saje Wellness 12 Days of Wellness Advent Calendar
A limited-edition collection of essential oils with a ceramic diffuser to match.
$109.95 at Saje Wellness
NARS Uncensored Advent Calendar
This gift set is as cool as it looks. Filled with fan favorites like the signature Orgasm blush and Velvet Matte Lip Pencils, what’s not to love?
$150 at NARS Cosmetics
