25 Beauty Advent Calendars You’ll Keep Using After the Holidays

There are two important things to consider when holiday shopping for the ones you love: first things first, choosing a gift you know they’ll actually like and use. Call us sentimental, but we think there’s nothing more special than giving a gift that you know had meaning and thought behind it. The second is getting the most bang for your buck. While we love and want to excite loved ones with treasured finds, there’s nothing shabby about finding a good deal too.

If you’re looking to both please and find a good steal, Advent calendars are a great option for nearly anyone on your list. There’s something magical and pretty exciting about opening a new gift each day throughout the month and discovering new finds that you can add to your staple collection. We rounded up the top beauty Advent calendars this season full of top-notch makeup, hair and skin-care finds that are sure to please.