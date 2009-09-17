Beautifully Over The Top At Baby Phat

Photo: Nathan Bush

Upon arriving backstage at the Roseland Ballroom, I heard hip hop bumping and was met with models rocking exaggerated Barbra Streisand style eyes and wildly long curly locks.

“So, as you can see, it’s really easy and natural, as usual, this season at Baby Phat,” deadpanned MAC makeup artist James Kaliardos. It was about as natural as Velveeta, but it was absolutely gorgeous. The look is inspired by Marisa Berenson’s trips to Morocco in the early ’70s.

MAC makeup artist James Kaliardos and lead stylist Odile Gilbert

Photo: Nathan Bush

The “Moroccan Eye” was crafted with MAC Fluidline Gel Liner in Blacktrack as a base with a thickly-applied layer of midnight blue shadow on top, lavender sparkly shadow on the inner corners with a thin line of black around the entire elongated eye shape. Faux lashes glammed up the models’ fringes, while brows were left untouched. “It’s the only virgin thing about this look,” Kaliardos laughed.

The final look

Photo: Nathan Bush

Coral blush was brushed high on the cheek bone for a severe pink cheek, which served as a contrast to the bronzed skin. Lips were glossed to the Baby Phat beyond (that should be the end of the spectrum with regard to makeup application) with a new sparkly peach MAC gloss.

Head hair honcho Odile Gilbert stuck with a big and sexy aesthetic. “It’s big, it’s sexy, it’s Baby Phat. You know,” said Gilbert, making sexy gestures with her shoulders to convey the general theme as she talked. A tiny French braid snaked horizontally around the hairline like a crown, behind which emerged free-flowing wild long curls courtesy of a lot of extensions. Moroccanoil’s new Luminous Hairspray, to launch in December, was used on the hair in addition to the brand’s new Intense Curl Creme. Gilbert sprayed hair before and after employing a curling iron to curl small sections. The result was fluid ,curly hair with bounce.

Photo: Nathan Bush

Lastly, faux nails in a foil-y metallic gold completed the look. “It mimics Moroccan fabrics and the rough stones indigenous to the land,” reported Christina Estabrooks, lead nail technician for CND. Gold wash polish applied to toes, sheered out with CND Air Dry.

The look overall was ultra fly. We’d expect nothing less from Miss Kimora Lee Simmons.