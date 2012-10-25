Beautifully Ever After: Celebrity Wedding Beauty Looks We Love

Hollywood may be full of drama and scandal, but when two stars decide to spend the rest of their (foreseeable) lives together, the world takes a moment to be happy for the love birds. On the heels of the Timberlakes getting hitched, we couldn’t help but gush over the bridal looks we love. We couldn’t have dreamed of anything better than Jessica’s sideswept bangs and natural pink makeup for the big day.
Other bridal looks that we’re constantly pinning to our boards are our favorite ladies like the Duchess of Cambridge herself and Carrie Underwood, each bringing their own unique bridal glow to the wedding scene. Whether you’re getting married soon or you’re attending a wedding as a guest, these leading ladies have the bridal look down solid. Look no further for wedding beauty inspiration!
Kate Middleton looked ready to become the Duchess on the day of her royal wedding.
Catherine Zeta-Jones looked absolutely regal at her wedding to Michael Douglas.
Khloe Kardashian Odom was glowing during her wedding to hubby Lamar Odom. Khloe opted for a middle part and long, loose curls on the big day.
Megan Fox kept her look naturally radiant for her wedding on the beach.
Reese Witherspoon's straight, platinum locks went beautifully with her bridal smile.
Carrie Underwood's romantic updo and tiara are fit for a bride.
Nikki Reed's tousled updo is a gorgeous compliment to the backdrop at her wedding.
Apparently, the key to a long, happy marriage is wearing a mini crown on your wedding day, a la Becks.
Gwen Stefani wore her signature red lip at her wedding to husband Gavin Rossdale.
Hilary Duff could not look more elegant with a giant bun and flawless makeup.
