Beautifully Ever After: Celebrity Wedding Beauty Looks We Love

Hollywood may be full of drama and scandal, but when two stars decide to spend the rest of their (foreseeable) lives together, the world takes a moment to be happy for the love birds. On the heels of the Timberlakes getting hitched, we couldn’t help but gush over the bridal looks we love. We couldn’t have dreamed of anything better than Jessica’s sideswept bangs and natural pink makeup for the big day.

Other bridal looks that we’re constantly pinning to our boards are our favorite ladies like the Duchess of Cambridge herself and Carrie Underwood, each bringing their own unique bridal glow to the wedding scene. Whether you’re getting married soon or you’re attending a wedding as a guest, these leading ladies have the bridal look down solid. Look no further for wedding beauty inspiration!

Flip through the slideshow above and tell us which bride’s look you’re coveting in the comment section below.