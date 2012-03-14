Beautifully Bronzed: Top 10 Self Tanners For Spring Break!

Spring break is right around the corner (for those lucky few who still get a week off every March to lounge on the beach) and that means sun, shades and bikinis. If you’re feeling overly eager to slip into your favorite mini without tights, the one thing that could totally burst your bubble are some pale, pasty legs to match.

If your legs are looking a little more winter blue than summer sun-kissed, skip the tanning salon (Hello, skin cancer!) and try one of our favorite tanning lotions to get your body into a gorgeously tanned shape.