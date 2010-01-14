Beautiful Ways To Beat The Cold

The dead of winter is upon us, and the harsh temps and strong seasonal winds can keep us far from looking like a sexy snow bunny. Dry skin, cracked lips, split-ends, and the dreaded SAD can cause many to loathe this time of year. Fortunately, the beauty industry has some powerful potions to keep your skin, hair, and maybe even your mood gorgeous and glowing during the gloomy months ahead. So embrace the winter wonderland with these potent products and keep warm snuggled up with a beau. After all, the sticky summer months will be here before we know it.

Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment SPF 15, $22.50, at sephora.com (above)

This delectable lip balm is made of reparative oils, waxes, and real sugar for a sweet dose of moisture. If the lack of sunshine has you feeling washed out, try Sugar in Rose for a light red stain. Apply liberally and often, and you’ll be irresistibly kissable the next time the snow falls.

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream, $24.50, at kiehls.com.



This 24-hour potent moisturizer leaves skin feeling comfortable and balanced through even the harshest of wintertime conditions. The unique ingredients prevent moisture loss while drawing and absorbing moisture from the air for continuous water replenishment throughout the day.

L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream, $26, at loccitane.com.



There’s nothing more irritating than the feeling of dry, chapped hands on our minds. Luckily, this super-emollient cream heals even the most dehydrated of hands. And for all of you organic lovers out there, this silky combo of shea butter, honey, and sweet almond extract is all-natural. It’s no wonder this hand cream is a best-seller.

Bliss Glamour Gloves, $48, at sephora.com.



If hand cream isn’t enough, you can also pamper your paws with these cute turquoise gloves. Lined with a self-activating gel, these mittens smooth and soothe your dry hands in just 20 minutes with olive oil, grapeseed oil, and vitamin E. With up to 50 uses, you’ll be smitten with your new mittens!

LAVANILA Healthy Body Butter, $12, at sephora.com.



Designed to melt instantly, this rich, buttery cream is made of 100 percent pure Shea and cocoa butters infused with a healthy dose of 30 essential vitamins and minerals that deeply nourish and hydrate. Available in Pure Vanilla, Vanilla Coconut, Vanilla Grapefruit, and Vanilla Lavender, your skin will smell just as irresistible.

Ole Henrikson African Red Tea Self Heating Souffle, $65, at makeup.com.



No time for a hot shower? Warm up and moisturize at once with this self-heating, antioxidant-packed “souffle” for the entire body. Designed to stimulate circulation and relax muscle tissue, this heating indulgence also allows vitamins to penetrate deeper, resulting in softer skin that is better protected from free radical damage.

Dr. Brandt Microdermabrasion Body Exfoliating Cream, $45, at newlondonpharmacy.com.



Sometimes keeping your skin soft and supple requires more than just a daily moisturizer. To get rid of dead skin cells and keep your whole body touch-worthy, exfoliate with Dr. Brandt’s Body Exfoliating Cream once a week. You’ll feel and look gorgeous under all of those bulky layers.

Korres Wild Rose Mask, $29, at sephora.com.



Skin looking pale and lackluster lately? Brighten it up with this Athens-based illuminating vitamin C mask. Korres’ active rose complex promotes cell renewal, adding brightness and radiance to the skin. Use once or twice a week for a youthful glow.

Bumble and Bumble Creme de Coco Masque,$25, at bumbleandbumble.com.



An indulgent mask ideal for all hair types with a trio of tropical. The best part? This rich coconut mask will transform your shower into a tropical island-hopping escape.

Moroccanoil, $13.99, at sleekhair.com.



WIth a cult-like following and described as “the hair story of the year” by Style.com, Moroccanoil is a must-have for maintaining silky-smooth strands during the drying winter months. This argan-oil rich brand eliminates frizz, nourishes dry scalps, reduces drying time, and speeds up styling time. Sounds like a miracle potion to us!

