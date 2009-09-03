A Beautiful Way To Spend FNO- Our Top Picks

One week from today, the streets will flood with fashion fanatics (like ourselves) and boutiques will be overflowing with crowds, drinks, and free giveaways. Start the night out with a beauty tour. A makeover is a must before stopping to shop, waiting for a meet and greet, and hopefully partying till the wee hours with your new favorite finds from FNO. Here’s our glamorous guide to the beautiful side of Fashion’s Night Out:

Kiehl’s Karaoke, 109 Third Avenue, from 5-11pm. We know how excited you are. The anticipation is overwhelming. Don’t hold back any longer. Sing your heart out at Kielh’s karaoke contest, judged by none other than Entourage‘s Emmanuelle Chriqui.

At Aveda, 140 Fifth Avenue, from 5-11. Treat yourself to a mid afternoon snack from Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice cream trucks for just $1. Since this is your first stop, you’ll want to have your feet well rested. Hop in a free pedi cab to your next destination.

Bobbie Bound, at Saks Fifth Avenue 611 Fifth Ave., from 6-7. With a cute Euro pedi cab driver leading the way, you’ll be the first on line to meet Bobbi Brown, who will be at Saks Fifth Avenue to answer any beauty questions you might have.

Bring the September Issue… To Dior of course! 21 East 57th Street, from 7-8. Charlize Theron, the face of Dior’s J’adore fragrance and Vogue‘s September cover girl will be signing copies of the coveted Vogue issue. While you’re waiting, dance to beats spun by none other than Alexandra Richards.

Update Your Status. Fresh at Barneys, 600 Madison Avenue, from 6-11, is snapping free photos, for all of those who receive a free beauty consultation, and posting them directly to your personal Facebook page.

Stop by Lancme, 201 Columbus Avenue, from 8-9 to meet Chris Benz, Daniel Martin, and Model Elettra Wiedmann. Put your name on the waiting list for the pout-a-porter lipstick and automatically you’ll be entered in a drawing to win tickets to Chris’ Spring 2010 runway show.

Future Forecast. Get your palm read at Crabtree and Evelyn, 520 Madison Avenue, from 6-11. Let the crystal ball give you the scoop on whether or not you’ll being picked to go to the Chris Benz runway show.

Cheers! Grab a complementary cocktail (or two) at Space NK, 211 Columbus Avenue, from 6-11. Beauty experts will be on deck to refill your glass and give you tips to take with you to the tents. Leave with a buzz and bag of personalized goodies.

Mac’s Mystery. Mac, 107 East 42nd Street, from 5-11, who has made Milk Studios the hottest spot in town for the next two weeks, will be hosting a party where “A special DJ will Spin, Canaps served, and danger boys mix with androgynous girls” sounds like a fashion scene to us. Stay tuned for the surprise celebrity appearance. Oh, and if you’re not in Manhattan, Mac is doing events in all 5 boroughs