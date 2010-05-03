Beating The Dress Code With Black Jeans

My new favorite jeans from Old Navy

Last year when I relocated from the Boston office to the New York office, one of the major adjustments I had to deal with was the dress code. In Boston I could wear yoga pants, flip flops and a wife beater to work. If you came dressed up in anything snazzier than jeans people automatically thought you were interviewing or that you had a date.

So imagine my chagrin when I moved and realized that I had to dress up every day. I’m talking like dresses, skirts, dress pants, heels. I mean you could wear flats but they were not looked upon kindly. Oh and you are not allowed to wear jeans. At all.

I started in the summer so I was able to work the dress code fairly easily. I’d just put on a dress with some Jack Rogers, accessorize with some jewels and voila! I was New York office ready. But as the colder months closed in on me I couldn’t keep recycling my dresses and tights. I had to find pants and I had to find them fast!

Since jeans were out of the question I looked to wide legged black pants. Nothing fit. They were ether too big in my butt or too tight in my waist long. I was at the end of my rope until I went into Old Navy one afternoon. I was passing by the denim wall when I saw black jeans. I decided to try them on and see how they looked.

I grabbed two pairs of The Flirt and headed towards the dressing room. As soon as I buttoned them I knew I’d be purchasing like 4 pairs. They fit amazingly. They accentuated my butt, fit perfectly in the thighs and didn’t flare too much at the ankle. And best of all they work with flats or heels!

I legit purchased 4 pairs of these jeans (at $20 a pair how can you say no?!) and I rotate them every day, which means people probably think I’m wearing the same pair of pants. I don’t care though. They are comfortable and stylish and every single time I wear them someone compliments me. One girl thought they were actually Joe’s Jeans. When I told her they were Old Navy she nearly died.

Go out and get yourself a pair now! They are fabulous jeans!!