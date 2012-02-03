Beat The Winter Woes

We are in the dead of winter now (although it doesn’t necessarily feel like it), and the weather can really wreck havoc on our delicate skin, causing chapping, flakiness and all around dullness. Yuck! There are a few easy ways to get glowing again and boost the radiance factor fast.

The first thing to do is to give yourself a good scrub in the shower using exfoliating gloves, a good body wash and a handful of white sugar. I currently like the Bath Gloves from the Body Shop, the Aesop Geranium Body Cleanser (smells yummy), and good old fashioned Domino white sugar. Lather up and scrub away winter, and your skin will be smooth and flake free. On the face I like to use Alba Botanica Sea Mineral Cleansing Gel mixed with the sugar. The moment you exit the shower, smooth on a rich body cream or oil and a serious moisturizer to the face. For the body, I’m loving Johnson’s Shea & Cocoa Butter Baby Oil Gel and for the face splurge on CrÃ¨me De La Mer.

Now it’s time to really restore the radiance by applying my Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Luminizing Face Primer before foundation. The light reflecting particles bounce light off the skin, creating a luminous glow, and the primer leaves the skin velvety, supple and ready for foundation. After foundation blend on cream blush instead of powder blush, which can also give the skin a dewy finish. Use my universal shade of Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Sheerest Cream Blush in Beaming on the apples of the cheeks. Try applying a cream highlighter like RMS Living Luminizer under the brows, on tops of the cheekbones and on the inside corners of the eyes to give the skin a halo effect. Now dust on only the sheerest of powders to set the makeup like MAC Blot Powder, which is seriously fine and never chalky. On lips, blend on a tinted lip balm like Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment in Rose to relieve chapped parched lips and leave a hint of tint to your smile. Now you can face the brutal cold feeling moist and soft and full of light.