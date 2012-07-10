Have Beachy Waves All Year Long With These Products

We all have had those daydreams about laying out on a white sand beach with the waves crashing in the background, a supply of never-ending fruity drinks and of course having a waterfall of glorious beachy hair that would even make the Disney character, Ariel jealous. Well, we can’t really supply you with your dream vacation (we wish!) but we can help you out with creating surf inspired hair, that will resemble a day at the beach.
We have collected 8 products that are sure to tousle your hair to perfection and make you feel sunny all year around! Try a couple of these products in our slideshow above and let us know what one is your favorite in the comment section below!
Add a little volume to your hair while still achieving the wind blown look all in one product! (Sachajuan Ocean Mist, $28, sephora.com)
We love how this product gives our hair flexibility and touchable surf hair all day long! (Charlotte Ronson A Perfect Mess Beach Hair, $20, sephora.com)
This weightless formula will put bounce back into your gorgeous locks and if you color your hair, it also contains UVA/UVB protection to help your color last longer! (Alterna Summer Hair Ocean Waves Texturizing Spray, sephora.com)
Protect against the damage summer brings to hair with this great smelling product! (Sexy Hair Healthy Sexy Hair Soy Renewal Beach Spray, $19.95, ulta.com)
Summer may be almost half over, but reclaim it any time of year with this spray. (Fekkai Beach Waves, $25, ulta.com)
Just a few spritz of this and you'll transform limp hair into beachy waves in no time. (Not Your Mothers Beach Babe Texturizing Sea Salt Spray, $5.99, ulta.com)
Don't let the heat strip your hair of necessary oils. Put moisture back into your hair with this product that contains Argan oil. (Joise Maran, $22, sephora.com)
Create a matte, beach-chic look with ease that will last from morning to night. (Wella Ocean Spritz Beach Texture Hairspray, $16, ulta.com)
