StyleCaster
Share

Instagram Insta-Glam: Beachy Waves

What's hot
StyleCaster

Instagram Insta-Glam: Beachy Waves

Augusta Falletta
by
Instagram Insta-Glam: Beachy Waves
9 Start slideshow

Summer and beach waves go hand in hand, regardless of whether or not you actually go to the beach. While natural salt water and a dose of sunlight can work wonders on your hair, that doesn’t necessarily mean there’s only one way to get killer beach waves. Spritz a bit of sea salt spray onto hair and rough dry, combing through with your fingers, then hit your hair with a curling wand in random spots to nail the look sans sand.

We noticed our Instagram feeds a little beach wave heavy lately, so it only made sense to pay attention. Above are our favorite beachy wave hairstyles from Instagram. Take a peek and let us know your method for getting beach waves in the comments below!

More From Beauty High: 
A Step-by-Step Tutorial For Getting the Ultimate Messy Braid
Ask an Expert: What’s the Best Technique for Styling Bangs?
Gorgeous Summer Hairstyles That Hide Frizzy Hair

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 9

Ready to hit the beach this summer? Get excited for some serious beachy waves! 

@Angelibravo kept her face fresh for beachy waves and a yellow bikini. 

The best accessory for sea salt waves? Chic round glasses, a la @Fashion_chic23

@Aprilbabiee12 added a cute dose of flower crown to her waves for a positively summer babe vibe. 

@Heather718 is all smiles with some gorgeous beach waves and a killer view behind her. 

@Kay97531 has just about the best hair color around for beach waves, don't you think? 

With subtle highlights and a center part, @Laydee_cess's beachy waves fit right in. 

@Ninaleacaine pulled her beach hair half-up with simple twists for a casually pretty look. 

@Poolsidestore knows the best way to show off ombre hair color is to spritz a bit of sea salt spray for easy waves. 

Next slideshow starts in 10s

50 Celebs Who Love Tiny Bathing Suits

50 Celebs Who Love Tiny Bathing Suits
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share