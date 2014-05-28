Instagram Insta-Glam: Beachy Waves

Summer and beach waves go hand in hand, regardless of whether or not you actually go to the beach. While natural salt water and a dose of sunlight can work wonders on your hair, that doesn’t necessarily mean there’s only one way to get killer beach waves. Spritz a bit of sea salt spray onto hair and rough dry, combing through with your fingers, then hit your hair with a curling wand in random spots to nail the look sans sand.

We noticed our Instagram feeds a little beach wave heavy lately, so it only made sense to pay attention. Above are our favorite beachy wave hairstyles from Instagram. Take a peek and let us know your method for getting beach waves in the comments below!

