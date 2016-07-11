20 Secret Weapons for Faking the Just-off-the-Beach Vibe All Summer Long

Are there any two things in this world more dramatically different than summer expectations vs. summer reality? On the one hand, you have long, languid beach days, radiant makeup-free skin, the tousled waves salt gave you, margaritas on a boat, and three uninterrupted weeks to spend in St. Tropez; on the other, it’s all about sweating on the subway, staring out the one window in the office, overcrowded local beaches, the daily grind, and zits. You’ll never guess which one is reality.

Short of quitting your job, breaking your lease, and dropping everything to live off the land in Costa Rica (a tempting prospect, admittedly), there’s not much you can do but make the best of it. And once you’ve got that figured out, the next step is to live like you’re on permanent vacation, even when you’re shackled to your desk. With these 20 beachy beauty products, you’ll be so realistically sun-drenched, windswept, and (seemingly) fancy-free, you might even have yourself half convinced. Until your alarm goes off in the morning, that is.