Here’s Your Chance to Win Beachwaver Co.’s Brand New Reparative Collection

Beachwaver Co. is practically synonymous with flawless curls and waves. Its patented tools, including the cult-favorite Beachwaver S1, have practically revolutionized the hair industry since 2010 and become cult favorites used by celebrities, influencers, and, well, me (when my hair is long enough for it.). Anyone who has ever picked up one of the brand’s award-winning curling irons, created by celebrity hairstylist Sarah Potempa, can attest to the hype because it quite simply gets the job done. That’s quite a feat for any hot tool, but as of late, the brand’s haircare line is getting just as many rave reviews.

With that being said, we’ve partnered up with Sarah Potempa to give you a chance to win the cult-favorite Beachwaver and the brand new Reparative haircare collection! As someone who had to temporarily pack away her hot tools (because, #bigchop) and get familiar with the brand’s styling products instead, I can confirm they are so worth the hype.

Beachwaver Co. Be Strong Pre-Shampoo Reparative Foam

This treatment is a godsend for all hair types, especially those distressed by chemical damage from perms, color and/or bleaching and chemical damage from hot tools. Using The Beachwaver’s HI x ® Alpha Bond Multipliers, it penetrates the internal cortex of the hair shaft, helping to rejuvenate your strands before cleansing.

Beachwaver Co. Stay Strong Reparative Shampoo

This moisturizing cleanser is infused with Shea Butter, Abyssinian Oil, and the brand’s innovative HI x ® Alpha Bond Multipliers to help undo the damage caused by color, heat and environmental stressors.

Beachwaver Co. Stay Strong Reparative Conditioner

Like the shampoo, this conditioner is infused with shea butter and abyssinian oil to enhance softness and hydration, and bring back natural shine and moisture.

