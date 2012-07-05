Beach Hair Inspiration: Get Perfect Beach Hair For Your Vacay

With many of us in holiday-mode, and it officially being really, really hot, all we can think about is long days at the beach. However, as beauty fanatics, long days at the beach also involve serious decisions about hair and how to ensure it stays looking on the cute, Gisele Bundchen side of things rather than straying to the scary, frizzy side.
To aid in our daydreaming, we’ve naturally turned to our old (and new!) favorite fashion editorials and campaigns to get some serious beach hair inspiration. There’s just something about bronzed models with perfect hair that makes us feel that anything hair-related is possible!
This summer, apart from the usual gorgeous beach waves we’ve also been treated to some fresh ideas: milkmaid braids and twisted updos, anyone? So, in celebration of beach season, we’ve rounded up our ten favorite beach hair looks (and added some helpful tips on how to achieve them!)
If you have super long hair, the sea and sun should create beach curls fairly naturally. If you do need a little help, try twisting or braiding sections of your hair while it's still wet to create natural texture.
Gisele Bundchen (AKA Queen of Beach Hair) proves that when it comes to beach hair, natural is best. To get a similar look, try scrunching sections of your hair while it's still damp to get maximum beach waves.
A top knot is an easy and stylish beach hair alternative for when you want to keep your hair off your face. Make sure to secure it with a snag-free hairband to protect your hair, especially when it's damp and at its most fragile.
Slicked back beach hair is the perfect way to highlight other aspects of your beach style. If you're prone to frizz, try a smoothing serum to ensure unwanted flyaways are kept at bay.
As a Victoria's Secret model, Doutzen Kroes knows all about beach hair. A twisted or braided updo is a great way to get your hair off your face but still look relaxed and summery at the same time. It's also incredibly easy to do!
Long, blonde waves were made for the beach. If your hair is colored, make sure to use a leave-in protectant to help keep your locks in tip top condition.
Milkmaid braids are super on trend for summer and are a great way to embrace your inner mermaid. As an added bonus, when you undo your braids you will be left with perfect beach waves.
This Abbey Lee Kershaw editorial stands as our favorite beach hair inspiration of all time. Is there anything better than dip-dyed ends and natural waves?
If you have naturally straight hair but long for beach waves, a good texturizing product will help you achieve enviable curls.
To get Lindsay Ellingson's look, let your hair dry naturally and twist pieces into a casual updo. Remember that when it comes to beach hair, the more imperfect the better!