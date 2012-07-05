Beach Hair Inspiration: Get Perfect Beach Hair For Your Vacay

With many of us in holiday-mode, and it officially being really, really hot, all we can think about is long days at the beach. However, as beauty fanatics, long days at the beach also involve serious decisions about hair and how to ensure it stays looking on the cute, Gisele Bundchen side of things rather than straying to the scary, frizzy side.

To aid in our daydreaming, we’ve naturally turned to our old (and new!) favorite fashion editorials and campaigns to get some serious beach hair inspiration. There’s just something about bronzed models with perfect hair that makes us feel that anything hair-related is possible!

This summer, apart from the usual gorgeous beach waves we’ve also been treated to some fresh ideas: milkmaid braids and twisted updos, anyone? So, in celebration of beach season, we’ve rounded up our ten favorite beach hair looks (and added some helpful tips on how to achieve them!)